When Allie Stricker walks the hallways of Coppell High School, it’s hard not to notice her. Standing at 5 feet, 11 inches, she is taller than most female students at the school. But when it comes to measuring her height against other high school volleyball middle blockers, Stricker is undersized.
But what she doesn’t have in height she makes up for with a good work ethic.
Growing up, she learned about work ethic from her father, Chris.
Chris is a legend in the Coppell soccer scene, having coached the Cowgirls to 325 wins, 15 consecutive playoff berths, seven district titles, three appearances in the state tournament and two state championships before retiring from coaching in 2015.
When it came to sport-specific training, Chris always asked Allie and her three brothers, Jake, Skyler and Zach, “What are you doing to be better every day?”
All four siblings played soccer growing up and they didn’t take it easy on each other. Allie didn’t back down from her brothers. She loved the competition. They played soccer games at or close to the family’s home or in the same league that Chris coached.
“Skyler was tough to play soccer against because he was the best out of all of us,” she said. “Zach has always been kind of aggressive. He always played tackle football. Jake didn't play soccer for very long, but he was very competitive and fun to play with."
Skyler is still playing soccer at Liberty University. But his three siblings have found different passions. Jake is a Marine and is currently stationed in Virginia. Zach is a long snapper for the reigning FCS national champion Sam Houston State football team.
Allie played soccer for seven years before giving basketball a try. She played basketball for four years and was also on a club team. And while she grew up going to Coppell volleyball camps, it wasn’t until the seventh grade when she fell in love with the sport. She competed for Attack club volleyball team in the eighth grade and is currently playing for the Tejas club team.
Tejas coach Tyler Counts took Allie under his wing and she became a “sponge” for any instruction on technique and mental approach to the game.
"My coach really helped me to grow,” Allie said. “I was not a good volleyball player when I first started, but then the coach took me under his wing. I had to play with a year up because of my age. I was playing with freshmen. But he just taught me everything that I know today.”
Former Coppell standout and Olympic champion Chiaka Ogbogu was another person that Allie leaned on for advice. Ogbogu, like Stricker, was an undersized middle blocker who went on to have success in both high school and college – winning back-to-back state championships with the Cowgirls and 2011 and 2012 before breaking Texas’ all-time career record in blocks in 2017.
Ogbogu was a lab aid in Chris’ chemistry class during her senior year at Coppell.
"Chiaka really enjoys playing the middle, but she told [Texas], 'I'll play whatever you want me to play,'" Chris said. "I try to keep telling Allie, whenever you go to practice, make sure that you're working on being an outside hitter as well as a middle. It's only going to make you flexible to be better."
Coppell alums Cassidy and Kylie Pickrell played soccer for Chris while in high school, and the former Cowgirl head soccer coach also used that time to pick their brains about volleyball. He then relayed that advice to Allie and they also met with her in person.
"I thought that the Pickrell sisters gave some good advice," Chris said. "Everybody in college can hit the ball hard. And the best players are the ones that can do all of the intangibles like block, set and pass where every college coach can see that you can pass, block, set or even dig, and do all of the little things, that's going to make you more marketable. They're more willing to put you on the court because you are more flexible."
Another person that Allie leaned on for advice is former Coppell middle blocker and Texas Tech freshman Madison Gilliland.
"She taught me a lot how to block a lot better and how move around a lot better and to learn different things,” Allie said. “She was definitely a key player and getting to watch her move and how she plays definitely helped me grow as a player."
Allie was forced to watch Gilliland from the bench last year as she was recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum. She injured her shoulder twice last summer – the first time while doing sand volleyball and the second occurrence while diving for a ball during club season.
"It was hard,” Allie said. “I always wanted to be out there, but it was also fun to get to kind of run the bench and lead the cheers and cheer on the team and see how well they were doing."
Allie has made quite the comeback from her injury. She was named MVP of the Arlington tournament in late August after notching 38 kills, 11 service aces and a .418 hitting percentage for that week.
"She definitely leads by example, not just on game days but just the extra time that she spends preparing even on the weekends on her own," said Libby Pacheco, Coppell head coach. "She is definitely what every coach would love to have."
Coppell is in the mix for a playoff berth, and Stricker is a big reason why. The Cowgirls are 23-6 on the season but 3-3 in District 6-6A. Coppell still has yet to play the second half of the district schedule and is just one game behind Hebron and Plano West for the final playoff spot.
“I think that we're going to surprise a lot of teams the second half of district,” she said.
