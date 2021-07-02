Alvin Ebosele

Coppell senior offensive tackle Alvin Ebosele gave his verbal commitment to Baylor on Monday.

 Photo courtesy of Coppell ISD

Coppell senior offensive tackle Alvin Ebosele went for an official visit to Baylor on June 25, and not long after he departed the campus, he was ready to make a decision.

It was a decision that he kept under wraps for three days. But on Monday, he made it official by giving a verbal commitment to Baylor.

Ebosele, a three-star recruit by 247Sports who weighs 290 pounds and stands 6-foot-6, also visited Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas Tech. In all, 12 colleges presented him with an offer, including Houston, Illinois State, Kansas, Memphis, North Texas, Ole Miss, SMU and Syracuse.

In the end, Baylor had everything that Ebosele wanted in a college.

“Whenever I got there, they showed me everything that I needed to see,” he said. “The coaching staff is great. They put the person over the player, which I really like. That is a big reason why I think that I will fit in well there.”

Ebosele was elevated to Coppell’s varsity team as a sophomore. He admitted that it took a little time to adjust to the varsity level. But as the season went along, Ebosele improved and he hasn’t given up his position along the Cowboys’ offensive line ever since.

“Our O-line coach (Allen Oh) is the biggest part of my development,” he said. “I’ve handful of others that have helped me become better, including Febechi (Nwaiwu). Without them, I would not have developed the skills, footwork and technique that I needed to be successful.”

Ebosele was a unanimous selection on the 6-6A all-district first team as a junior.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments