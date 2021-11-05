TCU’s women’s soccer team boasts a stingy defense, and sophomore goalkeeper Lauren Kellett is a big reason why.
The Coppell alum just set the school record for number of shutouts in a season with nine and ranks in the top 10 nationally goals against average (0.47) and save percentage (88%).
Kellett’s performance in goal earned her an accolade as she was named the Big 12 Conference Goalkeeper of the Year on Tuesday.
“I am always very honored to get recognition for the work I do on the field, but I also don’t do it alone,” she said. “I have an amazing line of defenders in front of me who make my job easy. They stop an attack before it even gets to me. I just think it’s important to still have fun when I play and don’t add any more pressure than I already have on me. But I am very grateful for this award and there’s still more work to be done in the postseason.”
Kellett’s most recent outing came Thursday against Texas Tech. She made two saves and earned a shutout in the process in the Horned Frogs’ 3-0 win over the Red Raiders. Messiah Bright had a hat trick in the victory.
TCU improved its overall record to 16-2-2 and its conference mark to 7-1-1 with the victory. The Big 12 Finals is set for Sunday.
Kellett was a standout soccer player before she ever stepped foot on the TCU campus. She was a first team all-state honoree after a sensational senior campaign and high school career, becoming one of three Coppell soccer players to be named a first-team all-state selection by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches.
Kellett – stepping in with the challenging task of replacing Maddie Weber, who won a Class 6A state title in 2015 and later went to play at Clemson – immediately made a crucial impact and capped off her high school career in style. The TCU product finished with 58 saves while helping the Cowgirls to a No. 20 national ranking by TopDrawerSoccer.com and a No. 8 ranking in Texas.
