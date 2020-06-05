All of the hard work that several student-athletes from Coppell put forth in the classroom during this past school year has earned them recognition on one of the Texas High School Coaches Association academic all-state teams.
Their names are listed below by sport:
• Baseball: Luke Albright (second) and Joseph Bonfiglio (second).
• Cross country: Taylor Peltier (elite), Sikyra Castle (first), Ishhraj Bandari (second), Jackson Walker (second), Shelby Spoor (second), Riley Warner (second), and Mustafa Alwari (honorable mention).
• Football: Joseph Bonfiglio (second), Ryan Hunter (second), Payton Rosenbaum (second), Evan Harper (honorable mention), Ryan O’Toole (honorable mention), Kevin Shuman (honorable mention). Reyhan Sivji (honorable mention), and Zachary Tucker (honorable mention).
• Golf: William MacCluskey (second), Michelle Moller (second), Ryan Schweitzer (second), Eric Baeg (honorable mention), and Jackson Newsum (honorable mention).
• Track and field: Garrett Hardin (first), Ryan Schweitzer (first), Samir Thota (first), Ishraj Bhandari (second), Joey Bonfiglio (second), Seli Buatsi (second), Sikyra Castle (second), Tyler Felton (second), Taylor Peltier (second), Payton Rosenbaum (second), Sydney Rowe (second), Zayna Siddiqui (second), Zachary Tucker (second), Jackson Walker (second), Mustafa Alwari (honorable mention), Lauren Kellett (honorable mention), Shelby Spoor (honorable mention), and Faith Wall (honorable mention).
• Wrestling: Garrett Hardin (first), Jackson Briscoe (second), Brooke Massaviol (second), and Ramkumar Santhanam (second).
To be nominated for all-state, the athlete, student trainer or team manager must be in good standing with the team, of good moral character, a senior and have an overall GPA of 92 or above.
