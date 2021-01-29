Coppell found the winning formula Tuesday night as both the Cowgirls and Cowboys posted home wins against Hebron.
The Cowgirls won a thriller.
Earlier this season, Hebron walked away with a 12-point victory on its home court. Fast-forward to Tuesday, and Coppell showed how much improvement it has made since that Dec. 18 loss. Junior forward India Howard scored 16 points to accompany six rebounds and four blocks in a 50-49 win.
The Cowboys, meanwhile, rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to earn a 66-56 victory.
The Cowgirls also received 10 points from senior Chloe Hassman, including a 4-of-6 effort at the free-throw line. Sophomore Jules LaMendola tallied eight points. Sophomore Waverly Hassman and freshman Isabella Spiller each had seven points.
“It was good to see India and Chloe step up in a big game for us,” said Ryan Murphy, Coppell head coach. “We weren't shooting the ball well from the perimeter and Hebron was doing a good job taking away driving lanes, so we needed to get the ball inside. India was patient inside, which allowed her to get the look she wanted. Chloe is always solid for us.”
It was the third straight 6-6A win for the Cowgirls (11-11 overall, 4-7 conference) after they started district play 1-7.
Murphy credits improved consistency on offense as the biggest reason behind the Cowgirls’ turnaround.
“I think the biggest thing with our efficiency is that we have been more consistent the last few games with our execution,” he said. “We knew coming into the season we were young and lacked a true point guard, so there were going to be growing pains. But our kids have done a great job in practice to the point I couldn't even tell you the last bad practice we've had.”
Coppell’s boys, meanwhile, had its work cut out.
The Cowboys put up just 22 points in the first half and not only stared at just their second loss in district play but also a nine-game winning streak potentially ending.
Thanks to a better effort on both ends of the court during the second half, Coppell (14-2, 8-1) increased its winning streak to 10 straight games. The Cowboys also maintained a one-game lead on Marcus (14-6, 7-2) in the 6-6A standings.
Hebron put the clamps on Coppell in the first half to take a 34-21 lead at intermission.
The second half was all Cowboys.
Coppell turned things around with a 25-8 third-quarter run before completing the rally with a 20-14 fourth-quarter surge.
Ryan Agarwal, a junior, poured in 18 point to pace the Cowboys. Devank Rane, also a junior, had one of his best games in a Coppell uniform, finishing the game with 16 points. Fellow juniors Nazir Brown and Anthony Black accounted for 13 and 11 points, respectively.
