Ryan Agarwal

Coppell junior Ryan Agarwal scored 36 points in a 79-73 loss to Lake Highlands on Dec. 4.

 File photo

Coppell’s boys basketball team is having to step away from the court.

Due to concerns over possible exposure to COVID-19 in a Dec. 4 game against Lake Highlands, the Cowboys have paused all basketball activities for two weeks and had five games either postponed or cancelled. A positive test from a member of Lake Highlands’ basketball team was relayed to Coppell athletic director Kit Pehl on Tuesday. The Cowboys were scheduled to host Keller that same night.

Coppell (3-1) had games against Keller, Fort Worth Braswell (Dec. 11) and Little Elm (Dec. 12) cancelled and its athletic department is working on rescheduling District 6-6A contests against Marcus and Hebron. The Cowboys are tentatively scheduled to return to the court Dec. 21 for a home game against McKinney Boyd.

Against Lake Highlands (6-2), Coppell received 36 points from junior Ryan Agarwal and 18 more from fellow junior Devank Rane, but it wasn’t enough as the short-handed Cowboys fell to the Wildcats, 79-73. Coppell played the game without juniors Anthony Black and Nazir Brown.

Coppell game out of the gates strong, racing out to a 17-10 first-quarter lead. Lake Highlands answered the strong start by the Cowboys with a run of its own, rallying to take a 32-29 halftime lead. Coppell cut the deficit to two points entering the fourth quarter.

Rane made a 3-pointer with 5:56 left to cut what had been a five-point lead for Lake Highlands to 56-54. But, for as hard as the Cowboys fought, the Wildcats pulled away at the end to earn the six-point victory.

