For the second time this season, Coppell's boys cross country team made it look easy at Shadow Ridge Middle School.
Senior Rith Bhattacharyya ran to the individual title in a time of 16 minutes, 1.99 seconds and the Cowboys placed seven runners in the top 13 to help the Cowboys cruise to the team title with 26 points at last Saturday's Flower Mound Jaguar Invitational.
The biggest difference between Saturday's meet at Flower Mound and the one two weeks prior on Sept. 19 was the distance -- 3.1 miles (5 kilometers) vs. 2 miles, respectively.
Coppell sophomore Andrew Mullen (16:14.59) took second, senior Colin Proctor (16:33.95) placed fifth, sophomore Kavin Chengavarayan (16:45.68) was seventh.
Sophomores Blain Warner (11th, 17:02.83), Cameron Churchill-Dowd (12th, 17:06.11), and Vedant Bhattacharyya (13th, 17:06.18) also placed in the top 15.
Highland Park cruised to the girls team title with 17 points, but Coppell placed second as a team behind some strong individual performances.
Last week was one that senior Morgan Colon will remember for quite some time. On Oct. 1, she announced her plans to run cross country and track and field for Northeastern University. Two days later, she placed fourth at Flower Mound in a time of 19:10.64.
Colon's teammate, senior Chloe Hassman, a Penn commit, clocked a time of 19:17.06, good for seventh overall.
Overall, the Cowgirls had seven runners place in the top 20. In addition to Colon's and Hassman's performances, senior Natalie Fleming (19:57.58) took 13th, sophomore Louisa Ehinger (20:21.1) finished 16th, while freshmen Alexa Turati (20:21.76), senior Reezon Eke (20:28.92) and freshman Hanna Noyola (20:30.53) placed 18th, 19th and 20th, respectively.
Also competing for the Cowgirls at Flower Mound were: juniors Avery Hancock (32nd, 20:51.15) and Zoebella Madison (48th, 22:05.39), and sophomore Elizabeth Walker (50th, 22:06.25).
Rounding out the efforts for Coppell's boys were: sophomore Karthikeyan Parthipan (21st, 17:28.81) and seniors Raymundo Aguirre (32nd, 17:53) and Gregory Sabuncuyan (44th, 18:19:33).
