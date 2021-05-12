As the Coppell boys lacrosse team fell behind 2-0 to Austin Vandegrift during the Texas High School Lacrosse League Class A state championship game on May 9, the Cowboys took solace in the fact that they were able to overcome the same deficit just one day prior in the semifinals.
Coppell received six goals from senior forward Gavin Osteen as the Cowboys rallied to defeat St. Mark’s School of Texas, 10-8, May 8. But, the Cowboys, the No. 3 overall seed in Class A, faced a more defensive-oriented team in top-seed Vandegrift in the state final.
Coppell, though, was able to crack the code in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys scored the only two goals between the two teams in the final frame and rallied to defeat the Vipers, 5-4 to earn the program’s fourth overall state title and first since 2011. Coppell’s first three state titles were won in 2009, 2010 and 2011.
“It’s a sweet experience, and I don’t think that it’s settled in for me quite yet,” said Matt Mueller, Coppell head coach. “I’ve been with Coppell for almost 10 years, and for this senior group, especially, they were the first group that I started with at the youth level and coached them all the way up through this point. And, obviously, those seniors will be the first to tell you that we’re not in this position without the underclassmen doing what they did. It just started to come together at the right time for us.”
The Cowboys were also the recipient of three individual awards. Osteen was named the state championship offensive MVP. Senior long stick Canon Peters garnered defensive MVP. Sophomore goalkeeper Blu Carter earned the overall MVP.
“One of the biggest reasons that we won a state championship was because of Blu,” Mueller said. “He has been a rock in net all year for us.”
Coppell fell behind 2-0 to Vandegrift at the onset and then again 4-3 at the end of the third quarter.
The fourth quarter was all Cowboys. Senior Aidan Strickland finished a behind-the-back pass to tie the score at 4. It was momentum that the Cowboys built on. Senior Tyler Wendel buried the game-winning goal with about four minutes left in the match.
“It’s always a game of peaks and valleys,” Mueller said. “When we’re down in a valley, that’s when we need to rally together, stay together, stick to the game plan and give relentless effort, and that’s what our kids did. Although we were down, we were never out. There was no panic on the sideline. Everybody was composed. Everybody knew their role. Everybody knew their job. And, just when the opportunities were given to us, we made them count.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.