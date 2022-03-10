It's been quite the turnaround for the Coppell boys soccer team.
The Cowboys have recovered from a 0-4-4 start in District 6-6A play to climb to third place in the conference standings after defeating Plano East 1-0 on Tuesday at Tom Kimbrough Stadium.
It was the fifth straight win for the Cowboys, who can wrap up a 25th straight playoff berth on Tuesday, March 15, with a win against Flower Mound at Buddy Echols Field. The match starts at 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday's win showed a lot of team character, head coach James Balcom. Most of the team was not at 100% health because of either injury or having played their fifth game in as many days after several Cowboys competed in an ECNL showcase in Austin the previous weekend.
Senior Walker Stone played through a shoulder injury that he suffered against Lewisville on March 4, while junior Preston Taylor left Tuesday's game with an ankle injury.
"Overall, the game was very difficult," Balcom said. "Plano East made things very difficult and only allowed us a couple chances on goal. So, for our boys to find the win with many of our guys not anywhere near 100% was huge."
Stone played a big role in Coppell's win. He was credited with an assist on the game's only goal. Stone passed the ball to his younger brother, sophomore Sam Stone, who fired away from 25 yards for a goal and 1-0 lead for the Cowboys in the second half.
"Sam Stone's goal was a stunner," Balcom said. "His brother, Walker did well, gets control of the ball and then lays into space for Sam and Sam hit the ball on his first touch to the far top corner. The keeper never had a chance to save it."
Senior keeper Arath Valdez earned the shutout in net for Coppell.
