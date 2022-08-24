The Coppell boys cross country team is on a mission this season. The Cowboys are in search of their third team appearance in the Class 6A state cross country meet over the last four years.
Saturday marked a great first step for the Cowboys towards achieving that goal.
Behind five top-10 finishes, Coppell scored 21 team points while senior Andrew Mullen earned first place in a time of 15:26.6 in the men’s 5,000-meter elite varsity race as the Cowboys posted a sweep of the individual and team titles at Lakeview Camp. Coppell’s 21 points were 66 better than runner-up Rockwall-Heath’s 87.
Just behind Mullen was fellow senior Vedant Bhattacharyya, who ran to silver in 15:34.7. Junior Henry Henze finished fifth in 16:00.7. Junior Sumarth Dubey clocked a time of 16:06.7, good for sixth overall. Senior Kavin Chengavarayan was the fifth Coppell runner to finish in the top seven as he placed seventh in 16:19.1.
Senior Samuel Martinson finished just outside the top 10, placing 11th in 16:28.9. Juniors James Martin Tan and Cole Stehly took 22nd and 37th in the individual standings, respectively, in 16:52 and 17:25.9. Senior Ashan Habeeb placed 49th in 17:43 to round out the efforts for the Cowboys.
But in what was the first meet of the season for Coppell, success wasn’t limited to its boys’ team. The Cowgirls turned in a respectable fourth-place team finish and had two runners who placed in the top 20 of the individual standings.
Senior Lulu Ehinger led the way, placing sixth in 19:12.6, while sophomore Mallory Sherrer was 13th overall in a time of 19:37.1.
Sherrer was one of four sophomores for Coppell that ran in the women’s elite 5,000-meter race. Rachel Arrington took 32nd in 20:45.7. Ava Beaty was five spots behind Arrington in 37th place, clocking a time of 21:05.2. Annie Reeder finished 64th in 22:32.2.
Senior Elizabeth Walker (70th, 22:46.9), senior Megan Peltier (77th, 23:03.6), senior Tavishka Arora (89th, 23:38) and junior Alex Turati (94th, 23:48) also competed for the Cowgirls in the Woodhouse Invitational.
Highland Park captured first place with 45 points.
Coppell is scheduled to return to action Saturday for the Southlake Carroll Invitational. The meet will be held at Bob Jones Park with the first race to start at 7 a.m.
