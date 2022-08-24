Coppell boys cross country

The Coppell boys cross country team poses for pictures after capturing first place in the Waxahachie Woodhouse Invitational on Aug. 20.

 Photo courtesy of Coppell ISD

The Coppell boys cross country team is on a mission this season. The Cowboys are in search of their third team appearance in the Class 6A state cross country meet over the last four years.

Saturday marked a great first step for the Cowboys towards achieving that goal.

