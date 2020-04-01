Through these trying times, Coppell coaches all agree on this: They would love to get their seniors one final chance to finish their careers.
With high school sports at least suspended until May 4, according to a UIL announcement last week, it will be weeks until athletics resume. And that is if they do at all.
Health and safety are the top priorities for all parties involved, but if there is a chance that they can get back on the field, coaches would love to see their seniors cap their prep days like all of the classes before them and get to go out how they always dreamed.
“They were very concerned that the season might be canceled,” said James Balcom, Coppell boys soccer head coach. “Especially with Coppell soccer, these seniors are so used to it being their time and their chance to make a run, go deep run in the playoffs and hopefully get to state. It’s something they want to do.”
For soccer programs like Coppell, their chances at getting to play a postseason took a hit. Not long following the UIL’s announcement to just push the start of the postseason dates back to later in April and finishing between April 29-May 2, those possible days are no longer in the realm of possibility due to the latest announcement of not starting back up until May 4 for the time being.
That is tough news for the Cowboys and Cowgirls to process, particularly those who do not have another year of high school. Both teams were hitting their stride at just the perfect time in the year, finding a groove in the final days of the regular season before the playoffs rolled around.
The Coppell boys have won six in a row – a span that includes a win over No. 9-ranked Marcus - to jump to second place in District 6-6A and clinch a playoff spot for a 23rdconsecutive season. The girls are 5-1-1 over their last seven games and in third place in a loaded district that includes three nationally ranked teams – including Coppell at No. 20 in the latest TopDrawerSoccer.com poll – and is arguably the toughest district in all of the country.
“Our crest we have on our jersey, the bottom stars represent regional championships and at the top state championships,” Balcom said. “Our motto is ‘earn the star,’ so I know every senior group that’s their goal is to add to the crest, so hopefully they get that opportunity and not just go out with not even a fighting chance.”
And in spring sports, the thoughts remain the same. All coaches want to send their seniors off to the next chapter of their lives just like the ones in years past.
Baseball has not yet started its district schedule under first-year head coach Ryan Howard, who made the move from Lake Dallas. Softball played one district game – an 18-0 drubbing of Irving MacArthur – and is riding a three-game winning streak.
Softball head coach Mike Dyson said he told his team just a few days ago just how much he and the coaching staff miss them.
“We do,” Dyson said. “They’re really a good group senior-wise and softball-wise.”
But the seniors still have the opportunity to finish out their seasons – and careers – as of right now. The UIL said Thursday that they are working on playing the state championships in all of the sports that have suspended.
That provides hope that all of the seniors at Coppell and across Texas will get that opportunity to play in the postseason and make a run at the ultimate goal: a state championship.
“We’re thankful that the UIL is still trying to have a season for us,” said Ryan Dunlevy, Coppell girls soccer head coach. “They’ve adjusted dates already and just trying to work through and find ways to help us have a chance to still play, but you never know what the future holds for that, so we’re hoping that we come back and we get to finish out playing, but for now we can’t really do much as a team.
“I think that all of the organizations and administrations and everything are kind of communicating together to figure out what’s best and then we’ll kind of go from there and whether we can do to get these kids a chance to play, especially those seniors.”
