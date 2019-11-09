With virtually nothing left to play for in the regular season finale Friday against Irving Nimtiz, the Coppell football team made sure to send its seniors out on a high note.
Just one week after their playoff hopes were tossed to the waste side in a 62-47 heartbreaking loss to Flower Mound, the Cowboys cruised to a convincing 49-13 victory over the Vikings.
In fact, Coppell never trailed in this contest by scoring on a 22-yard touchdown grab by Anthony Black late in the first quarter to go in front, 7-0.
Although Nimitz rallied back to tie things up on a 9-play drive capped off by a 1-yard score by running back Erik Williams, the Cowboys got going with 35 unanswered points and never looked back en route to the 36-point triumph.
Coppell senior running back Jason Ngwu was unstoppable in this ballgame, as he raced his way to 210 yards on just 15 carries and found the end zone twice during his team’s 35-point outburst.
Four other Cowboys carried the rock, as Tyrese Ward, Kevin Shuman and Ryan Walker all recorded rushing touchdowns as well, while Ward tacked on 92 more yards on the ground.
All in all, the Coppell offense outgained Nimitz, 543-355, picked up 28 first downs and did not turn the ball over once in an impressive showing on both sides of the football.
Following the Williams touchdown early in the second stanza, the Vikings could not muster a scoring drive until the fourth quarter with things well out of reach.
On top of limiting Nimitz offensively from consistently moving the chains, the Cowboys also forced two game-changing turnovers when the Vikings threw an interception and lost a fumble on back-to-back possessions.
Each takeaway resulted in Coppell touchdowns, as it closed out the third frame with a stranglehold lead at 42-7.
The Cowboys concluded the season in fifth place, just one spot out from a playoff spot in District 6-6A, and finished with an overall record of 4-6 and 3-4 in district action.
