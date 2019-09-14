Turnovers will level a playing field like few aspects of a football game, and they almost helped will Coppell to one of the biggest regular-season wins in recent program history.
The Cowboys forced four turnovers, including three interceptions, to help stay within arm’s reach of state-ranked titan Allen, but a late rushing touchdown by Eagles running back Celdon Manning kept Coppell at bay in a 28-21 loss on Friday at Eagle Stadium.
Ironically enough, the Cowboys still hold the distinction of being the last team to hand Allen a regular-season loss — which came back in September 2012. Coppell almost made history again on Friday, tying the contest at 21-21 with 6:54 left in the fourth quarter after Max LaMendola recovered an Allen fumble and returned it 61 yards for a touchdown.
A chance at a go-ahead score never materialized for the Coppell offense, however, as the Manning-led Eagle marched downfield for an 11-play, 72-yard drive capped by a 17-yard score by Manning for a 28-21 advantage with 2:15 to play. The Cowboys, who were held out of the end zone on offense for the entire second half, followed up with four incomplete passes and a turnover on downs.
Even before the narrow finish, Coppell never let Allen get comfortable.
The Cowboys’ offense totaled 311 yards in the loss, including a big strike on its first play from scrimmage when quarterback Ryan Walker connected with Anthony Black for 45 yards to move the Cowboys into the red zone. Kicker Tyler Reid eventually converted that drive into a 32-yard field goal and a 3-0 lead.
Coppell wouldn’t again find the end zone until at the end of the first half, allowing a pair of unanswered touchdowns by the Eagles — the first on a 78-yard run by Manning and another on a 20-yard run by Jordan Johnson — but managed some last-ditch heroics to end the second quarter. Spurred by another big completion from Walker to Black, this time for 54 yards, the Cowboys struck again in the half’s closing moments after Walker found Cam Williams for both an 8-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion to send the Cowboys into half gridlocked with Allen, 14-14.
Coppell’s defense surrendered 471 yards in the loss, but handily won the turnover battle, 4-1. That included a pair of interceptions off Allen quarterback Drew Cerniglia, who transferred from Coppell during the offseason. Cerniglia saw his first action as an Eagle on Friday against his former team after Allen held out starting quarterback Raylen Sharpe due to an ankle injury.
Cerniglia was efficient in going 10-of-13 for 105 yards, but two of his three incompletions found their way into the hands of the Cowboys. Manning’s big night culminated in 246 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Walker completed 14-of-27 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown, while Black eclipsed the 100-yard barrier with three catches for 108 yards. Williams caught six balls for 59 yards and a score, Mason Paschall logged 69 receiving yards on five catches. Running back Jason Ngwu paced the rushing attack with 57 yards.
The Cowboys get a week to rest up before beginning District 6-6A play at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 from Irving’s Joy and Ralph Ellis Stadium against MacArthur.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.