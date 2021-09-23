The Coppell volleyball team put forth another good effort Tuesday. But the Cowgirls were unable to build on a strong second set in a 3-1 loss (28-26, 19-25, 25-22, 25-18) to Hebron.
Coppell (21-6 overall, 1-3 District 6-6A) received a balanced offensive attack as four different Cowgirls finished the night with at least nine kills. Junior Skye LaMendola led the way with 14 kills. Senior Abigail Hendricks tallied 12 kills. Aley Clent, a senior, and Allie Stricker, a junior, each buried nine kills.
Good serving helped to keep Coppell in the match. Seven different Cowgirls finished with at least one service ace. LaMendola and junior setter Taylor Young each had three aces. Young also had 40 assists and 21 digs. Daki Kahungu, a sophomore, recorded two aces.
Senior libero Beca Centeno dug out 21 balls to lead Coppell’s defensive efforts. Junior Karissa Cameron notched 10 digs.
The loss comes four days after Coppell swept Plano East 3-0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-15) on Sept. 17 to notch its first district win of the season.
LaMendola hit at a .379 clip and recorded 10 digs. Kahungu spotted four aces. Young finished with 31 digs, and Centeno notched 19 digs.
Coppell will host Lewisville at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 and will travel to Plano West on Oct. 1 to wrap up the first half of district play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.