As the regular season winds down, cross country runners look to kick up more dirt and reduce their times.
It was quite evident last Saturday at Indians Springs Middle School in Keller.
Coppell and Flower Mound dominated at the Debbie G Invitational. The two teams combined for 14 top-20 finishes. And the Jaguars came away with a sweep of the individual and team titles.
Flower Mound produced the top four times in the girls race, highlighted by a gold-medal run by junior Virginia Knight, who completed the 5-kilometer course in a time of 18 minutes, 29.38 seconds. Senior Hannah McLaughlin (18:45.25) finished just behind Knight in second place. Junior Allison Buemi (18:57.75) captured bronze. Senior Miranda Vreeland (18:59.69) took fourth overall.
Coppell’s Natalie Fleming (19:15.94), Alexa Turati (19:18.31), Morgan Colon (19:23.47) and Waverly Hassman (19:35.97) all finished within 20 seconds of each other, placing seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively.
Also running their way to a top-20 finish in the girls varsity race were: Flower Mound’s Emma McLaughlin (11th, 19:42.75), Kylie Brown (13th, 19:54.96), Audrey Elggren (16th, 20:03.53), Allie Lyda (18th, 20:20.41), and Coppell’s Hanna Noyola (15th, 19:58.97), and Louisa Ehinger (19th, 20:21.15). Lady Jaguar senior Natalie Yook (20:30.44) placed 22nd. Coppell sophomore Elizabeth Walker (21:22.34) took 30th overall.
Flower Mound made it a sweep of the individual titles after sophomore Brayden Kennedy clocked a time of 15:33.12 to take honors in the boys division. Senior Jacob Ricks ran to bronze in 15:43.47. Sophomore Riley Nedrow finished seventh in 16:03.56 while junior Patrick Thurmond came in one place behind Nedrow. Thurmond placed eighth in 16:17.41.
Coppell’s top finisher in boys competition was senior Rith Bhattacharyya, who took silver in a time of 15:39.56. Sophomore Andrew Mullen finished fourth in 15:53.03.
Also running to a top-20 placing were: Flower Mound’s Joseph Kelsey (11th, 16:20.22), Tyler Schart (18th, 16:38.53), Kolby Dax (19th, 16:38.97), Umar Ahmad (20th, 16:51.15) and Coppell’s Colin Proctor (12th, 16:21.5), Raymundo Aguirre (15th, 16:25.31) and Kavin Chengavarayan (17th, 16:29.72).
Coppell sophomores Blain Warner (17:00.09), Karthikeayn Parthipan (17:04.04) and Vedant Bhattacharyya (17:07.56) placed 23rd, 24th and 27th, respectively, while seniors Jonathan Le (17:54.75) and Gregory Sabuncuyan (18:08.197) came in 36th and 37th.
Flower Mound junior Asher Leslie (17:07.97) took 28th and sophomore Conrad Trezza (17:30.09) placed 32nd.
The Jaguars won the boys team title with 30 points while Coppell’s total of 50 was good for second place. Flower Mound cruised to the girls division championship with 21 points, followed by runner-up Coppell, which tallied 49 points.
Coppell is slated to host its second home meet of the season Saturday. Flower Mound is scheduled to travel to North Lakes Park in Denton the same day. Both meets starts at 7:30 a.m.
