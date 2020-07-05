When the Coppell football team first started work on skill-specific drills this summer, the Cowboys treated that portion of the voluntary summer strength and conditioning workouts as if they had turned the clock back to late March.
In a normal school year, Coppell would spend the two weeks after spring break working on the install of its 11-personnel, sub four-wide offense or its sub 3-4 base defense.
But due to the coronavirus pandemic, spring practice was cancelled. Now, the Cowboys are forced to play catch up.
And because of the unforeseen pandemic, the Coppell coaching staff has to balance catch up with the enforcement of social distancing guidelines that have been put in place by the University Interscholastic League.
“The first thought as we approached this was, you're going to have to modify and slow down because the UIL restrictions,” said Mike DeWitt, Coppell head football coach. “You still have to maintain social distance. You have to wrap head around how you’re going to practice and not touch anybody. But, it's been good. We approached it as, it’s spring, where we’ve transitioned to football skills on running days, but still do weight-lifting and have agility stations.”
For the first 20 minutes of practice, the Cowboys’ defense will line up in their formations – 6 feet apart to maintain proper social distancing – and walk through their play calls, proceed around the trash cans that have been set up to represent offensive linemen.
It’s the same train of thought on offense. Every running play, every passing play is being called several times throughout the one-hour window allowed per day for skill-specific drills. Coppell works on football skills from Monday through Thursday.
“We just finished up the second week, and we’ve got a pretty good chunk installed,” DeWitt said. “I would say it would be like it would just be where we were in school two weeks after spring break. Each day, we would try to get something new in and add a wrinkle. We’ve had great attendance with it. And, being able to have that time with the kids, even though you've been restricted, has been good.”
To minimize its chances of catching the virus, Coppell has divided the players into groups with a maximum of three players. Everyone in the group checks in at the same time prior to the start of practice. Every group is positioned at the same weight rack and can only move to the next exercise with their two designated workout partners.
DeWitt said that he has seen posts on Twitter from different coaches in various high schools in Texas that have had to move equipment in the weight room to ensure social distancing protocols are being met. However, that is a non-issue at Coppell.
"We're very fortunate at Coppell,” DeWitt said. “Our weight room is very big. The restrictions haven't affected us as much as a school with a smaller weight room. We're able to stagger those kids every other rack. They're pretty far apart. Then, we use half of the indoor turf room and have access to the stadium. We set them up in groups and those groups never change. We don’t have kids crossing between each other. We are able to social distance very well in the weight room because of our size."
All of that space has allowed for enough social distancing, despite the Cowboys seeing an increase of the number of players attending the workout session for those entering the 10th through 12th grades – from an average of 150 Cowboys to 175 this summer.
“It’s probably the largest session since I've been here since 2009,” DeWitt said. “I think a lot of it is kids being cooped up inside, probably a lot of families are not traveling like a normal summer. It's probably contributed to it as well."
Coppell hopes all of the hard work put in will help the team hit the ground running when fall practice starts Aug. 3.
