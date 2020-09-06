Coppell head football coach Mike DeWitt can see a light at the end of the tunnel.
This year, Labor Day takes on a special significance in the high school football community, as Monday marks the first time programs in Classes 5A and 6A can begin fall practice.
The first day of fall practice marks the end of a prolonged and disjointed summer for Coppell.
COVID-19 forced in-person voluntary strength and conditioning workouts for the Cowboys to be paused on June 17 because of a health order issued by Dallas County, meaning that Coppell was forced to work out at home while every other football team in District 6-6A could work out at their respective school facilities.
But, thanks to guidance from Texas attorney general Ken Paxton in late July, Coppell ISD subsequently voted to allow in-person workouts to resume on Aug. 3.
"I'm grateful that our school district has allowed us to resume workouts so that we can start our season the first day of practice on September 7th with everyone else that is in our district,” DeWitt said. “This extra time with our kids has allowed us to install things and to acclimate, and also it's been good because it's allowed our kids what life is going to be like when they return to campus for in-person class.”
Coppell can snap on the helmets Monday and will be allowed to put on the shoulder pads for the first time two days later on Wednesday, although full contact will not be permitted until Friday, per UIL rules.
With COVID-19 forcing the cancellation of spring practice, this week will mark the first time in 10 months that Coppell has put on shoulder pads. Coppell, like every other high school football team in Texas, has been able to work on football skills during the summer, albeit without the use of pads. But, that’s where DeWitt has gotten creative.
"When you really start breaking it down and looking at things, there is a lot that you can do to teach proper tackling without touching anybody, in regards to your pursuit angles and your approach,” he said. “We've really tried to emphasize those things."
Offensive and defensive linemen should benefit the most whenever tackling drills start later this week.
“The offensive linemen and the defensive linemen are the groups that really need to have pads on,” DeWitt said. “You can run around in shorts as a defensive back or a wide receiver. But, when you start blocking people and tackling, those things are hard to do without pads.”
Coppell has worked on the installation of its offensive and defensive playbooks over the past few weeks and will continue to do so, DeWitt said.
The lone preseason scrimmage for Coppell is set for Sept. 18 against Mesquite Horn at Memorial Stadium in Mesquite.
