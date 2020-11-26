COPPELL – Ever since Coppell’s girls basketball team exited quarantine Nov. 19 after COVID-19 concerns within its program, head coach Ryan Murphy has waited for his Cowgirls to return to the style of basketball that they had played prior to the shutdown.
All it took for the Cowgirls to rediscover that magic was a dominant 58-30 non-district win against Kennedale on Tuesday afternoon.
Following double-digit losses to Grapevine (42-25) and Duncanville (79-36), the No. 1-ranked team in Class 6A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, Coppell (2-2) rediscovered its winning ways, thanks in part to great court vision by its ball handlers.
Sophomore point guard Jules LaMendola finished with just four points, but her ability to break down Kennedale’s defense set up her teammates for open looks around the basket. Coppell feasted off points in the paint.
“She’s 6 foot and every bit of that 6 foot,” Murphy said. “She’s just got a natural feel for the game. She’s one that you don’t have to run plays for her because you just put the ball in her hands and she’s got such a good feel and she’ll find the open play.”
Senior forward Chloe Hassman had a knack for being around the basket, and she set the tone early, scoring 10 of her team-high 16 points during the first quarter. Her early surge allowed the Cowgirls to gain a 14-7 lead after the first quarter.
Coppell also received a big boost on the offensive boards by junior forward India Howard, who scored 14 points.
“With the Grapevine game coming off quarantine, we were slow and everything was like we had a 50-pound weight on our back, and then obviously yesterday against Duncanville, they play crazy fast and speed everything up,” Murphy said. “This was the first game back since the Southlake game that we were able to control our own tempo.”
It wasn’t just Coppell’s offense that was in sync.
Heavy ball pressure applied by the Cowgirl defense forced lots of indecision by the Lady Kats’ guards. Kennedale was forced to make several passes before settling for a shot. It was a formula that took the Lady Kats out of their comfort zone. Kennedale committed 17 turnovers and missed several shots.
Coppell blew the game open in the second quarter. The Cowgirls outscored the Lady Kats 18-2 during that frame to increase their lead to 32-9 at halftime.
“I thought that we had really good ball pressure, which made them uncomfortable,” Murphy said. “We did a good job of making the ball handler feel like they were on an island.”
