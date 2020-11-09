SOUTHLAKE -- With the game on the line, it was a pair of sophomores who got the job done for Coppell's girls basketball team in a 30-28 victory over Southlake Carroll during Friday's season opener.
Allyssa Potter passed the ball inside the post to Waverly Hassman, who squared up and attacked the middle of the paint, finishing at the rim over two Southlake defenders with 2.1 seconds left.
Hassman tallied 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Junior India Howard had a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds. Potter finished a perfect 2-of-2 from the field with five points, including a 3-pointer.
"India Howard was unbelievable on the glass and played tough down low," said Ryan Murphy, Coppell head coach. "Waverly Hassman played a great game, topping it off with the game-winning score."
Both players were clutch in the game's last four minutes.
Trailing by four points, Coppell received score in the post from Howard to cut the deficit to two points and Hassman sank a pair of free throws with 2:30 remaining to tie the score.
The Cowgirls (1-0) then got a defensive stop with 1:43 remaining and then proceeded to bleed the clock down until their was 10 seconds left, setting up Hassman's late heroics.
Defensively, Coppell held Carroll scoreless over the game's final 5:43.
"It was good to get a win against a good team, but there are definitely things we have to address," Murphy said. "We had way too many turnovers and need to do a better job on the glass.
"The girls played hard and closed out the game really strong. For all the things we need to do a better job of as the season progresses, the kids executed perfectly when they needed to most."
Coppell's varsity team is currently in quarantine until Nov. 20. The Cowgirls are scheduled to resume the season that night at Grapevine.
