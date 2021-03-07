The Coppell boys golf team didn’t come in ranked in the top 10 in Class 6A, but the Cowboys weren’t intimidated. In fact, they rose to the occasion.
Coppell put together its best swings Feb. 26-27 to down No. 3 Keller and No. 8 Flower Mound, according to texashighschoolgolf.com, to capture first place in the Dwain Bean Denton Invitational. The tournament was held at Robson Ranch Golf Club.
On day one of the two-day tournament, Coppell took control of the event with a one-under par team score of 287. Sophomore Rithvik Shroff led the team with a five-under par performance, turning in a score of 67. Zach Frazer also went under par with a score of 71. Andrew Chow recorded a 74, and Alex Ahn and Granger Hassmann each carded a 75.
On day two in foggy, rainy conditions, the Cowboys repeatedly turned away challenges from both Keller and Flower Mound to finish with a team score of 290.
Chow led with a two-under par performance of 70. Frazer repeated his day one score of a one-under par 71. Ahn turned in a 74 and Shroff recorded a 75.
The two day team total of 577 was two strokes better than second-place Keller and seven strokes better than third-place Flower Mound. Frazer finished second overall with a two-day score of 142, and Shroff finished as the third-place medalist, also with a two-day score of 142.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.