On Friday, Coppell ISD announced the hiring of the district’s new head football coach/boys’ athletic coordinator, the new girls' athletic coordinator and the new head volleyball coach, pending approval by the CISD trustees at the Feb. 28 board meeting.
Antonio Wiley, current head coach at Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, will be the new head football coach and boys' athletic coordinator. Dr. Roxanne Long, current Coppell High School math teacher and former college and high school girls’ basketball coach, will be the new girls' athletic coordinator. Coppell alum and U.S. Air Force veteran Robyn Ross, who coaches at Nansemond-Suffolk Academy in Virginia, will be the new head volleyball coach.
“Coach Wiley, Dr. Long and Coach Ross are highly qualified and experienced athletic leaders who will make our district community proud,” said Dr. Brad Hunt, CISD superintendent. “I look forward to welcoming them all to our CISD family.”
CISD Athletic Director Kit Pehl said, “We are all about relationships in CISD Athletics, and all three of our new hires share in this philosophy. I know that Coach Wiley, Dr. Long and Coach Ross will put students first as they carry on our tradition of ‘Cowboy fight never dies.’”
CHS Principal Laura Springer added, “Our high school community is about loving kids and giving them the tools they need to be successful in whatever inspires them. All three of these individuals love kids and will do whatever it takes for their students to know their value and potential. I cannot wait to welcome them to our team.”
Coach Wiley, Dr. Long and Coach Ross will begin their duties at CISD on March 1.
ANTONIO WILEY
Wiley has served as the head football coach and campus athletic coordinator for Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls since August 2019. He led the Huskies to a 12-3 record in 2021, and the team reached the state semifinal game for the first time since 1964.
Wiley is a 2001 graduate of Dallas Samuel. He played football at Eastern New Mexico University. He has been coaching high school football for 14 years, including five seasons at Community High School in the small Texas town of Nevada.
Other jobs he has held include as a defensive coordinator at Poteet High School in Mesquite and as a safety coach at Lake Travis High School. He helped lead Lake Travis to a state championship title game appearance in 2016. Prior to coaching at Hirschi, he was a defensive coordinator at Lewisville High School.
“Coach Wiley will be an incredible addition to the CISD family,” Dr. Hunt said. “He comes to CHS with an impressive resume and his positive personality and strength at forming relationships is infectious. I am excited to see what he does with our football program.”
“Coppell High School has always been a premier program in the state and to have an opportunity to become the Head Football Coach and boys’ athletic coordinator is a tremendous achievement,” Wiley said. “Coppell ISD has a great reputation for being a family-oriented school district, and my family and I are elated to be joining the Cowboy Family and be part of the ‘Cowboy Fight Never Dies’ tradition.”
DR. ROXANNE LONG
Long currently teaches statistics at CHS and is the school’s faculty athletics liaison. She brings a wealth of coaching and administrative experience to her position as the girls’ athletic coordinator, having previously served as Senior Women’s Athletic Administrator at Texas Lutheran University and Athletic Council member at the University of North Texas.
Long was also a head women’s basketball coach for 14 years with stops at Rogers State University in Claremore, Okla.; Texas Lutheran University in Seguin, Texas; Keller Central High School and Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School in Fort Worth. Most noteworthy of Long’s coaching successes include an NAIA college national tournament Sweet 16 appearance while at Rogers State and a finalist for Texas High School coach of the year while at Keller Central.
“I could not be more excited to see Dr. Long move into the CISD girls’ coordinator role,” Pehl said. “ Her wide range of experiences with middle school, high school and college athletics at the highest levels will prove most valuable to our student-athletes, coaches and parents. She will be so impactful, not only for girls’ athletics here in CISD, but the entire athletic department overall.”
“I am beyond excited to move into athletic leadership in Coppell ISD as the girls' athletic coordinator,” Long said. “Athletics within the greater context of academics is a lifelong love of mine. Coppell ISD's excellence spans all facets of education. It is an honor to be here at Coppell and I truly appreciate the opportunity to serve as girls’ coordinator."
ROBYN ROSS
Ross currently is the head volleyball coach for Nansemond Suffolk Academy in Virginia. She is the most successful coach in NSA history, leading the team to an overall record of 272-79 during her tenure. In her 12 seasons at NSA, the team has played in 10 consecutive state semifinals, with six appearances in the state championship match and three state titles. Ross is the only volleyball coach in NSA school history to win any state championship titles.
She graduated from Coppell in 1995 and from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 2000. A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, she served as a Logistics Officer on active duty in the Air Force from May 2000 until May 2006.
“We are thrilled to have Coach Ross return to CHS as our new head volleyball coach,” Dr. Hunt said. “Having known her when she was a student and athlete at CHS, it is extra special to see her come back home to lead our volleyball program. She is an incredible force that will add much to our girls’ athletic program.”
“I am so honored and excited to have been chosen as the new head volleyball coach at CHS,” Coach Ross said. “CHS is where the foundation was laid that paved the way for my entire future. The coaches I had and the life lessons I learned from playing sports at CHS are what inspired me to pursue coaching.
“I feel so blessed to get to come back home and not only share my passion for volleyball, but also my passion for growing the next generation, and helping these young women pursue their dreams on and off the court.”
