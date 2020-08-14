As Coppell senior linebacker Tim O’Hearn embarked on the recruitment process to find a home to play college football, the education that he would receive played a crucial role into making a final decision.
After doing his own research and meeting with several coaches, it turns out that Lafayette College, a private liberal arts college located in Easton, Pa., had the perfect student-to-teacher ratio that O’Hearn was looking for in a four-year college.
O’Hearn made a post to his personal Twitter account on Thursday to announce his decision to commit to Lafayette College and play football for the Leopards.
“The small student body allows for smaller classes, so your professors really get to know you, which is very important, especially when I’m getting the education level they’ll be giving me,” he said. “I’m not 100% yet but leaning towards engineering.”
One of the oldest college football programs in the country, Lafayette currently plays in the Patriot League at the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision level. The Leopards won their first national championship in 1896.
“The coaching staff was always texting me, asking how I was and I created bonds with the staff,” O’Hearn said. “Also getting to make an impact early on (for Lafayette’s football team) was another factor.”
The Patriot League has cancelled fall sports in 2020 because of coronavirus, though it might consider the possibility of playing a football schedule in the spring.
When college football resumes, O’Hearn will play for Lafayette head coach John Garrett, who is the brother of former Dallas Cowboys head coach and current New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, as well as Judd Garrett, who is the director of pro personnel for the Cowboys.
The name Garrett didn’t factor into O’Hearn’s decision to commit to Lafayette College.
“Not really, but it’s definitely cool knowing he’s from such a big family,” O’Hearn said.
O’Hearn brings a consistent presence to the linebacker position. He led all Coppell defenders in tackles for a loss a year ago with 16 – recording at least one tackle for loss in nine of 10 games – and finished third in total tackles (72), trailing only recent graduate and 2019 all-district 6-6A second-team selection Payton Rosenbaum (106), as well as all-6-6A first-teamer and incoming junior Walker Polk (86).
Coppell missed the postseason a year ago for the first time since 2007, but O’Hearn’s unique ability to blow up plays before they are allowed to unfold is one reason the Cowboys are ready to make a return trip to the playoffs.
Tim is the son of Deana and Charlie O’Hearn.
