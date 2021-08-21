Newly minted Coppell head cross country coach Landon Wren has been on the job for three weeks, but it didn’t take him long to figure out why the Cowboys and Cowgirls have had so much success in cross country.
It starts with the runners buying into the program’s core values and training program.
“Good programs exist because of coaches that demand a lot of their athletes,” Wren said. “Coach (David) Park at Decatur and coach (Nick) Benton at Coppell have had success because they can get kids to buy into their training program. The kids work relentlessly to give themselves a chance to be successful. Success breeds success.”
Wren took over for Benton on July 27 after Benton announced his resignation to pursue a career outside of coaching. Of course, Wren learned from one of the best in the business while serving as an assistant coach at Decatur, where Park has guided the Eagles to eight of their 10 state titles.
Now, Wren has a program of his own. The Cowgirls won their first state championship in 2018. The Cowboys placed fifth in the Class 6A state meet last season and now seek their third straight appearance in Round Rock.
Coppell must replace three key pieces off last year’s state team in alums Evan Caswell (Texas Tech signee), Rith Bhattacharyya (John’s Hopkins) and Colin Proctor. But as the Cowboys prepared to say goodbye to those three standouts, Coppell unleashed a rising star in Andrew Mullen. Mullen, a junior, finished 25th overall in the individual standings of the 6A state meet last season.
“Andrew is someone that we will be depending on,” Wren said. “He comes to work every single day and works his tail off. He's not the most vocal young man, but he leads by example. He is a big part of what we are trying to accomplish as a team this year, and I know he has high expectations for himself to finish higher individually. The way he's been working, I won't be surprised by anything that he accomplishes this year.”
Wren likes what he has seen out of juniors Kavin Chengavarayan, Karthikeyan Parthipan and Ashan Habeeb.
“Vedant Bhattacharyya is someone who is primed to have a great year,” Wren said. “He has been rehabbing an injury and is close to full strength. There are probably between 15-20 boys this year that will be competing for the top-7 varsity spots.”
On the girls’ side, junior Waverly Hassman and sophomores Alexa Turati and Hanna Noyola all ran in the District 6-6A meet last season for the Cowgirls. Hassman was a first-team all-district selection last season in basketball and is the school record holder in the 800.
Wren added that there are good core of girls that ran both varsity and junior varsity last year who are battling it out to earning a varsity spot this season.
The first-year coach has also been impressed with freshman Mallory Sherrer.
Coppell opened the season Saturday at the Waxahachie Invitational.
Coppell will host its home invitational on Sept. 11 at Coppell West Middle School.
The District 6-6A meet is slated for Oct. 15 at North Lakes Park in Denton.
“When looking at the top four or five schools, I don't think there is a tougher cross country district in the state,” Wren said. “Flower Mound girls are returning almost everyone off of a state championship team. There will be a couple of good programs that don't make it out of district. Our goal is to focus on our training every day and hopefully improve each and every week.”
