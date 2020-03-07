Coppell’s boys basketball team earned a number of all-district picks after its second straight run to an outright 6-6A title.
Head coach Clint Schnell nabbed his second consecutive Coach of the Year honor in just his second year with the program. Schnell not only helped guide the Cowboys to a district crown, but he also led them a No. 24 ranking in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches 6A poll and a bi-district title before falling to No. 11 Waxahachie, 62-50, in the area round of the playoffs.
“It’s special to be recognized by my peers for a great season and for the program we have created at Coppell,” Schnell said. “The reality, though, is that my players deserve the credit for me being named Coach of the Year because of the work they put in and the commitment and success they achieve as a team.”
Sophomore Ryan Agarwal and seniors Adam Moussa and Brandon Taylor each cracked the first team.
Agarwal, a three-star recruit by Rivals.com with interest from Ivy League schools and multiple schools in Texas, averaged a team-high 16.6 points per game on 51.1% shooting from the field and 44.5% from deep. Moussa scored 11.2 points, led the team in assists (5.0) and was second on the team in rebounds (5.2). Taylor recorded 11.5 points per game, shot 42.4% from long range and averaged 2.7 assists and rebounds.
Sophomore Anthony Black was a second-team honoree after putting up 10.5 points, team highs in rebounds (5.4) and steals (2.3) in addition to his 3.3 assists. Black holds four football offers while also having a North Texas offer in basketball.
“Receiving an all-district award is a huge honor for a player because he is being recognized by the coaches in the district,” Schnell said. “The four players we had recognized are each great examples of players who grew and developed their skill sets and game to be recognized among their peers. Each one of these players were returners for us and each expanded and improved their ability from last season into this season.”
6-6A Boys Basketball All-District Team
MVP
Keyonte George (Lewisville, So.)
Offensive Player of the Year
Jeff Mills (Flower Mound, Sr.)
Defensive Player of the Year
Devion Daily (Irving MacArthur, Jr.)
Newcomer of the Year
Cale Martens (Flower Mound Marcus, Jr.)
Coach of the Year
Clint Schnell (Coppell)
First Team
Ryan Agarwal (Coppell, So.)
Gavin Green (Flower Mound, Sr.)
Kenny Hardy (Irving MacArthur, Jr.)
Ben Joelson (Flower Mound Marcus, Sr.)
Adam Moussa (Coppell, Sr.)
Phil Ross (Irving MacArthur, Sr.)
Brandon Taylor (Coppell, Sr.)
Second Team
Anthony Black (Coppell, Sr.)
Robert Cieri (Flower Mound, Sr.)
Savion Davis (Irving, Sr.)
Nick Donnelly (Flower Mound Marcus, Jr.)
Kylin Green (Lewisville, Jr.)
Marcus Rigsby (Irving MacArthur, Jr.)
Azeem Ross (Irving Nimitz, Sr.)
Kaylen Vasher (Hebron, Sr.)
