In March, near the end of the second offseason team meeting for Coppell’s football team, head coach Mike DeWitt asked his players what they want the 2020 season to be remembered for.
After bouncing around several ideas among each other, Coppell put the mantra “FIGHT” up for a vote. The measure passed. That five-letter word has been their team mantra since the spring. They’ve used it as motivation in their preparation for Friday’s season opener at Mesquite.
Each letter in the word “FIGHT” has its own meaning. The letter "F" is for family. Coppell wants to fight for their families and to stick together through the good times, as well as adverse situations. The letter "I" is for integrity. The letter "G" stands for grit. The letter "H" represents humility. The final letter, "T," is for trust.
“I thought it was really good, just in light of everything that we've dealt with as far as COVID-19,” said Mike DeWitt, Coppell head football coach. “Every day, it's a fight to try to get to week one. I like it. I think our kids are embodying that and having that mindset.”
Coppell is using that mindset as it approaches a tough non-district slate that features three playoff teams from a year ago, starting Friday against Mesquite. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at E.H. Hanby Stadium. Sachse and Highland Park are Coppell’s Weeks Two and Three opponents, respectively.
Mesquite has seen its fortunes turn around under the guidance of fourth-year head coach Jeff Fleener. The former offensive coordinator at Allen led his Skeeters to a record of 8-4 a year ago for their first winning season since 2012 and an appearance in the second round of the 6A Division I playoffs against Prosper.
"He's done a great job,” DeWitt said of Fleener. “I've always thought that he was a really good coach. He was an offensive coordinator at Allen. We played against them a couple of times. He's a great guy as I've gotten to know him. They made a little playoff run last year. I think they're going to be really talented. It's going to be a tough week-one matchup."
DeWitt said Mesquite’s overall team speed will pose the biggest challenge for his Cowboys.
The Skeeters return just five starters from last year’s playoff run and will be breaking in a new quarterback with the graduation of Dylan McGill. The early front-runner to take over for McGill is senior Hunter Nucci. Mesquite has a second option at quarterback in junior Chance Edwards.
Coppell’s situation at quarterback is less complicated. Senior Ryan Walker has been the anointed starter since the end of last season. He threw for nearly 1,500 yards and 12 touchdowns in eight games. He’ll have plenty of talent around him at the skill positions, including senior running back Jason Ngwu, and wide receivers K.J. Liggins, a senior, and Anthony Black, a junior who holds more than a dozen Div. I offers in both football and basketball.
Junior Walker Polk, a two-time district selection at linebacker and Baylor baseball commit, is back to lead a Coppell defense that is ready to return to the postseason after missing out on the playoffs a year ago for the first time since 2012.
Although Coppell finished the 2019 season with a record of 4-6, the Cowboys were competitive in all of their games, with four losses coming by eight or fewer points.
"I think it shows how close we really were,” DeWitt said. “We started four sophomores most of the season. When you're young, you're going to make some mistakes. But the other thing about last year's group is that they played really, really hard, no matter the score or the situation and never gave up. The guys that are coming back on that team, I think there is a lot of things that they learned and certainly another year of experience is going to help out.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.