Morgan Colon

Coppell senior Morgan Colon approaches the finish line at the Flower Mound Jaguar Invitational on Sept. 19.

 Staff photo / David Wolman

Morgan Colon etched her name into the Coppell school record book in February when she ran to the fastest time ever by a Cowgirl in the girls 800-meter run at the Coppell Relays.

On Thursday, Colon announced her commitment to run cross country and track and field for Northeastern University.

As a freshman, Colon introduced herself to the rest of the state as a strong middle-to-long-distance runner. She placed seventh in the Class 6A state track and field championships.

In addition to her accolades in the girls 800, Colon was a member of the Coppell's 2018 state champion cross country team and last year, placed 21st in the Class 6A state meet.

