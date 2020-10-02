Morgan Colon etched her name into the Coppell school record book in February when she ran to the fastest time ever by a Cowgirl in the girls 800-meter run at the Coppell Relays.
On Thursday, Colon announced her commitment to run cross country and track and field for Northeastern University.
As a freshman, Colon introduced herself to the rest of the state as a strong middle-to-long-distance runner. She placed seventh in the Class 6A state track and field championships.
In addition to her accolades in the girls 800, Colon was a member of the Coppell's 2018 state champion cross country team and last year, placed 21st in the Class 6A state meet.
