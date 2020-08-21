A visit to six-time state champion Highland Park on Oct. 9 headlines the modified 2020 season schedule for Coppell’s football team, per the team’s Twitter account.
In fact, the Week 3 matchup between Coppell and Highland Park at Highlander Stadium is one of two new opponents for the Cowboys after changes were made to the team’s original schedule.
Originally, Coppell was slated to kick off the season against Sachse. However, that game has been pushed back to the second week of the revised schedule. In Sachse’s place will be a Sept. 25 road game at Mesquite. Coppell will host Sachse on Oct. 2 for the Cowboys’ home opener at Buddy Echols Field.
Coppell will look to avenge a 33-30 loss to Sachse last year after the Cowboys were unable to build on a 16-0 first-quarter lead. Anthony Black forced a fumble – one of three turnovers that the Cowboy defense generated on the night – but Coppell was unable to overcome Shon Coleman’s 195 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.
Following a Week 3 visit to Highland Park, Coppell will have a bye week before it opens 6-6A play on Oct. 23 at district newcomer Plano. The Wildcats are under the direction of first-year head coach Todd Ford who comes to Plano after four seasons at Lovejoy.
Coppell will return to Buddy Echols Field on Oct. 30 when the Cowboys will play Plano West in their annual homecoming game.
As the calendar turns to November, Coppell seeks to return the favor to Marcus after the Marauders downed the Cowboys 15-7 in overtime a year ago. Coppell’s defense sacked Marcus quarterback Garrett Nussmeier three times and held the vaunted Marauder offense to 251 total yards of offense. Marcus finished 7-0 in district play.
Another tough test awaits Coppell the following week at Hebron (Nov. 13) when the Cowboys will look to get even with the Hawks after losing last year’s game 35-27. Coppell quarterbacks Kevin Shuman and Ryan Walker combined for 310 passing yards with 139 of that total being caught by Black, who currently holds 12 Division 1 offers for football and 11 more for basketball.
Coppell returns home for a Nov. 20 contest against Lewisville, hits the road for the final time in the regular season seven days later at Plano East before hosting Flower Mound for senior night on Dec. 4. The early December contest is a rematch of a shootout from a year ago that the Jaguars won, 62-47. Walker went 25-of-48 through the air with 412 passing yards to go along with five total touchdowns.
Kit Pehl, Coppell ISD athletic director, said Wednesday that a preseason scrimmage is still in the works and an opponent and start time will be announced soon.
The 2020 season was originally scheduled to kick off Aug. 28 but was pushed back one month for schools in Classes 5A and 6A by the University Interscholastic League after a spike in the number of positive coronavirus tests.
2020 Coppell football schedule
Sept. 18 (Scrimmage) TBD
Sept. 25 at Mesquite
Oct. 2 Sachse
Oct. 9 at Highland Park
Oct. 16 Bye
Oct. 23 at Plano
Oct. 30 Plano West (Homecoming)
Nov. 6 Flower Mound Marcus
Nov. 13 at Hebron
Nov. 20 Lewisville
Nov. 27 at Plano East
Dec. 4 Flower Mound (Senior Night)
