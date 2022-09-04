Coppell senior Lulu Ehinger is back with a vengeance after missing all of her junior season with an injury.
The Cowgirls have their sights set on qualifying for the Region I-6A cross country meet after they placed fourth at last year’s District 6-6A meet to fall one place short of qualifying for the regional meet, and Ehinger is helping to lead the way.
Ehinger ran to sixth place in the Waxahachie Woodhouse Invitational on Aug. 20 and to 25th in the Southlake Carroll Invitational last week with a personal-best time of 18:55.26.
In this week’s student-athlete spotlight, Ehinger talks about running the triathlon, running a personal record in Southlake and her pre-race routine.
SLM: What did you do during this spring and summer to prepare for your senior season?
LE: This summer, I was doing triathlons in my JV circuit. The best result that I got from that was 18th at one of the national series runs. It was a pretty good season. After that, I took a two- or three-week break, and I’m still training just as intensely. So, my training kind of adjusts.
SLM: What are your expectations for yourself coming into this season?
LE: I didn’t run at all my junior year because I was injured the whole time. I just wanted to get some times down that reflect my actually capability. I feel like I’m doing pretty good for the beginning of the season, but I definitely want to get more out of myself and get some faster times down.
SLM: Last week, you ran a personal-best time of 18:55.26 at the Southlake Carroll Invitational. How great was it to get a PR?
LE: I was just glad to finally get a time down. I still feel like I can get a lot better time. The race went out really fast. My watch died as we were going out from the starting line, so I didn’t know how fast we were going. I thought the clock was going to say a 5:55 when I came through the first mile and it was a 5:33. After going out that fast, it was hard not to be able to finish under 19 minutes.
SLM: You and sophomore Mallory Sherrer have had the top times for Coppell in the first two meets this season. How great has it been having a teammate like her that can push you to reach your full potential?
LE: Mallory is the best. I admire her work ethic so much, and she has got so much potential. She’s already doing really well. Honestly, I don’t think I can do a lot what I do without her, because there was a time when I was training by myself and not making much progress. But then, Mallory has stepped up and is doing amazing. I can’t wait to see her where this sport takes her as well.
SLM: What do you think about the potential of the Coppell girls cross country team this season?
LE: I’m super proud of this group of girls because everyone has been stepping up. This last meet, all of us but one PR’d. The one who didn’t PR was just a few seconds off. I think if we keep this up, we can get out of districts and see how far we can get.
SLM: Do you have any favorite songs that you listen to during the pre-race warm-up?
LE: Normally, I’ll have my ear buds in. When we’re doing our warm-up mile, I’ll hit shuffle on my playlist. Nothing specific.
