Lulu Ehinger

Coppell senior Lulu Ehinger ran to a personal-best time of 18:55.26 at last week Southlake Carroll Invitational.

 Submitted photo

Coppell senior Lulu Ehinger is back with a vengeance after missing all of her junior season with an injury.

The Cowgirls have their sights set on qualifying for the Region I-6A cross country meet after they placed fourth at last year’s District 6-6A meet to fall one place short of qualifying for the regional meet, and Ehinger is helping to lead the way.

