The Coppell tennis team has qualified its fair share of student-athletes for the state tournament over the years. This past spring, senior Lindsay Patton and alum Vinay Patel placed third in 6A in mixed doubles. It was the first win in the state tournament for the Cowboys since 2017 when Justin Chen won one match in boys’ singles.
Although Patel was lost to graduation earlier this season, his younger brother, sophomore Shay, is helping to carry the torch. After spending last season in the No. 8 spot on Coppell’s roster – top six play singles and top seven play doubles – he has been elevated to the No. 4 line in boys’ singles and the No. 2 line in boys’ doubles, and has also received playing time at mixed doubles.
Patel went undefeated in District 6-6A at boys’ No. 4 singles and also has a winning record in both boys’ No. 2 doubles and mixed doubles.
Because of Patel’s success, Coppell finished in third place in District 6-6A and qualified for the playoffs despite heavy turnover from last season’s team because of departures due to graduation.
Coppell will play Prosper in a bi-district playoff for the third straight season. The match is slated to start at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Prosper. The Cowboys have defeated the Eagles both times, which included a 10-6 victory in last season’s meeting.
In this week’s student-athlete profile, Patel chats about being elevated to the varsity team, how tennis has created a close bond with his brother and expectations for Coppell heading into the playoffs.
SLM: What was it like having to watch from the sidelines last season?
SP: The experience of being on varsity was a huge deal for me because I was a freshman. I’m sure that everyone who was a freshman would want to be on varsity, but watching the top six in singles helped me to improve my game. I would rather be on varsity watching than on JV playing.
SLM: Despite having to watch the action from the sidelines, who was someone that you looked up to?
SP: Definitely my brother, Vinay, who graduated in the spring. He’s someone that I looked up to and someone that I want to be when I’m a senior because he was a captain.
SLM: How old were you and Vinay when you first started to play tennis? And describe the bond that you two siblings have because of tennis.
SP: Vinay first started playing tennis when he was 7, and then a couple of months later, I started playing when I was four-and-a-half. I just remember that we go used to hit all of the time. We would always have so much fun on the court and it kind of just stuck with us.
SLM: Last season, Vinay qualified for the state tournament in mixed doubles. How much does that accomplishment mean to your family?
SP: It inspired me a lot, because him going to state was huge as not many people from Coppell have been to state. It was just a big turning point for Coppell. It’s inspired a lot of the people on the team to go to state. It was just incredible.
SLM: You went undefeated in district play at No. 4 singles. How much does that statistic mean to you?
SP: It means a lot to me. I’m pretty sure that it means a lot to my teammates as well. They appreciate me having a guaranteed win every match. Knowing that I can get that guaranteed win for my teammates makes me feel happy about myself.
SLM: How can you describe the chemistry that you have with Sayon Nath in boys doubles?
SP: Our chemistry is tight because we played in some matches in doubles last year. We just get along and our style of play is very similar. I think us two on the court as doubles partners has been really fun.
SLM: Coppell had a lot of roster turnover from last season’s team, which included losing its top four boys players to graduation. Turnover and all, Coppell finished in third place in District 6-6A and qualified for the playoffs. How proud are you for what the team has been able to accomplish this season?
SP: A lot of the credit goes to coach (Anthony) Smith. He loves this team, and really cares about all of us. He wants us to get better. He is one of the main reasons we finished as the third seed in our district.
SLM: Coppell will play Prosper in a bi-district playoff for the third straight season. On Sept. 9, Coppell beat Prosper, 15-4. What did your team take away from that match that will benefit you on Tuesday?
SP: It gives us an advantage because we know everyone’s style of play. We already know that we can beat them, and hopefully we can do it again.
