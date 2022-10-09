Shay Patel

Coppell sophomore Shay Patel helped to lead the Cowboys to a third-place finish in District 6-6A.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

The Coppell tennis team has qualified its fair share of student-athletes for the state tournament over the years. This past spring, senior Lindsay Patton and alum Vinay Patel placed third in 6A in mixed doubles. It was the first win in the state tournament for the Cowboys since 2017 when Justin Chen won one match in boys’ singles.

Although Patel was lost to graduation earlier this season, his younger brother, sophomore Shay, is helping to carry the torch. After spending last season in the No. 8 spot on Coppell’s roster – top six play singles and top seven play doubles – he has been elevated to the No. 4 line in boys’ singles and the No. 2 line in boys’ doubles, and has also received playing time at mixed doubles.

