VALLEY RANCH – Defense – and the hot shooting of senior Victoria Dixon – propelled the South Grand Prairie girls basketball team past previously once-beaten Coppell and into the Region I-6A tournament on Monday at Ranchview High School.
SGP’s suffocating team defense began slowly stifling the Cowgirls following a first quarter that saw Coppell jump out to a 28-17 lead. Eighteen of those points came in the first quarter, but Coppell scored only 12, 10, and nine points, respectively, in each of the following frames as the Lady Warriors came back to win, 56-49.
Dixon exploded for 13 points in the third quarter, outscoring the entire Coppell team by herself. She finished with an even 20 points.
Coppell was led by junior Jules LaMendola’s 17 points and senior India Howard’s 14 points, although Howard only made one basket in the second half as SGP’s 6-foot-5 inch sophomore Adhel Tac began asserting herself in the post.
“We kind of got out of what we were doing so well in the first quarter,” said Ryan Murphy, Coppell head coach. “Credit to them, their defense ramped up and they were able to get some run-out transition buckets that I think opened up the offense for them down the line. But we weren’t helping ourselves, making bad passes and turning the ball over.”
The game’s most pivotal moment came in the final minute of the game.
LaMendola missed a mid-range shot with 1:10 remaining that would have cut SGP’s lead to 52-51. The Lady Warriors grabbed a team rebound, but the ball squirted loose and Coppell junior Saiya Patel grabbed it and was fouled.
Patel, however, missed the first free throw in the one-and-one situation. LaMendola rebounded the ball, missed a layup, and the ball was rebounded by Tac, who was fouled and hit both free throws to push the lead to 54-49.
“We just couldn’t get back into a rhythm,” Murphy said.
Tac changed the geometry of the floor every time down the court for SGP. Even if she didn’t score or touch the ball in a possession, her presence in the post – she had 5 inches on Howard, her primary defender – forced Coppell to play a defender behind her to guard from a lob pass. That, in turn, opened the weakside corner 3-pointer for Dixon and Jahcelyn Hartfield (eight points) on any skip passes.
Tac also finished with three blocks.
SGP began the first quarter in a full-court press zone, but LaMendola routinely beat the first double team and found open players down the court for odd-man rushes. Lady Warrior head coach Brion Raven audibled, calling off any pressure after halftime and playing straight up man-to-man defense in the halfcourt.
The strategy worked, as Coppell scored only 19 points in the second half.
The Lady Warriors trimmed Coppell’s first-half lead to 30-27 as the second quarter wound down, then made a stop on defense and added two more points on a mid-range jumper from freshman Taylor Barnes. Coppell’s Ella Spiller heaved a half-court shot as time expired, but the ball fell short.
The teams traded buckets in the beginning of the third quarter before Dixon took control, completing an and-one and hitting two three-pointers in a row. SGP finished the third quarter with momentum and a 46-40 lead.
The Lady Warriors pushed that lead to 48-40 before Coppell began fighting back, with buckets from Spiller, LaMendola and a 3-pointer from junior Allyssa Potter.
