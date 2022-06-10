The last two years have been quite remarkable for the Coppell baseball team.
After advancing to the regional semifinals last year for the first time since 2016, the Cowboys followed up that up with another run to the fourth round of the playoffs this year despite losing key players off the 2021 team to graduation.
Other coaches in District 6-6A took notice of Coppell’s success and rewarded the co-conference champion Cowboys – also earned the No. 1 seed in the district after defeating Marcus in a one-game playoff to determine seeding – with nine selections on the all-district team, including three superlative winners.
Earning the district’s top honor – most valuable player – was junior pitcher/shortstop and Texas Tech commit TJ Pompey. Pompey kept opponents at bay, recording a dazzling 1.08 ERA with 62 strikeouts against 20 walks while giving up 27 runs (nine earned). Defensively, he committed just seven errors on 98 total chances for a .929 fielding percentage.
“The respect the head coaches of our district showed for TJ in naming him MVP is something to be very proud of,” said Ryan Howard, Coppell head coach. “He is very talented and has worked extremely hard to be the player he is today.”
When it came to playing defense, the coaches came to a consensus that Coppell senior catcher Bradley Castillo was the best. Named the 6-6A defensive player of the year for the second year in a row, Castillo committed just three errors on 218 total chances for a .986 fielding percentage.
“Bradley's ability to shut down opponents’ run game, while also calling every pitch this season, is something I haven't seen out of a catcher in several years,” Howard said. “He is high energy, very high baseball IQ and demands the best out of our pitchers. The respect our staff and his teammates have for him shows in our appreciation for what he has meant to our program.”
Howard was named the district’s coach of the year after leading Coppell to a 27-9-1 record with playoff series wins over McKinney Boyd, Dallas Jesuit and Prosper.
Coppell seniors Andrew Nester and Will Boylan earned spots on the first team at pitcher, while fellow senior Walker Polk was a first-team selection at infield.
Boylan and Nester were crucial pieces for a Cowboys’ pitching staff that finished with a 1.82 ERA as a team. Boylan was one of the most clutch relievers in the area, recording a 0.97 ERA with 76 strikeouts against 18 walks. Nester surrendered nine walks in 57 innings to accompany a 2.33 ERA. At the plate, he hit the game-tying RBI double and the winning run in Game 3 of the Cowboys’ regional quarterfinal series against Prosper.
Polk, meanwhile, provided a big source of power in the Cowboys’ lineup. He led Coppell with six home runs and drove in a team-best 21 runs while hitting .271.
Senior Landry Fee earned a second-team honor at pitcher, while senior left fielder Carter Fields earned a selection and junior first baseman Andrew Schultz were also placed on the second team.
Fee excelled on the mound, recording a 2.42 ERA with 33 strikeouts while allowing a total of 12 earned runs in 34.2 innings. Fields provided a reliable bat at the bottom of the lineup, hitting .271 on the season with 17 RBIs.
Defensively, he was rock solid, committing just two errors and made a diving catch in Game 2 of the area round to rob a Jesuit player of a hit. Schultz contributed 22 hits and 14 RBIs, and defensively, had six errors on 225 chances for a .973 fielding percentage.
“I feel like we were accurately represented for the season our boys had,” Howard said. Each all-district selection is very deserving and was received as a great honor by our players.”
