Coppell alum Alex Salvo has earned another award to cap off his illustrious high school career. Salvo was named the United Soccer Coaches high school player of the year in Texas on Wednesday.
Founded in 1941 and based in Kansas City, Mo., United Soccer Coaches has grown into the world’s largest soccer coaches’ organization that serves members at every level of the game.
The mission of the United Soccer Coaches is to provide programs and services that enhance, encourage and contribute to the development and recognition of soccer coaches, their players and the game that they love.
Salvo garnered District 6-6A midfielder of the year to lead Coppell to second place in the district standings. He finished tied for third on the team with six goals with two of those scores coming in the Cowboys’ 5-0 rout of Hebron on March 2.
“One of the best midfielders to come through Coppell High School,” said James Balcom, Coppell head boys soccer coach.
