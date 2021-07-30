Alex Salvo Coppell

Coppell alum Alex Salvo has been named the United Soccer Coaches player of the year in Texas.

 Matt Welch / Staff Photo

Coppell alum Alex Salvo has earned another award to cap off his illustrious high school career. Salvo was named the United Soccer Coaches high school player of the year in Texas on Wednesday.

Salvo garnered District 6-6A midfielder of the year to lead Coppell to second place in the district standings. He finished tied for third on the team with six goals with two of those scores coming in the Cowboys’ 5-0 rout of Hebron on March 2.

“One of the best midfielders to come through Coppell High School,” said James Balcom, Coppell head boys soccer coach.

