From the first varsity soccer game of his sophomore year to now, Coppell senior Maxwell Winneker was inching himself one step closer to making these dreams a reality.
Pulled up right before the playoffs two years ago, Winneker was thrust into the spotlight right away. He was receiving playing time on a Coppell bunch tabbed among the best in the state and one that added another regional championship star to its crest.
Now, Winneker is even more of a factor on a red-hot Cowboys squad and recently announced he will continue his soccer career at Hardin-Simmons.
“First of all, I loved the campus, the coach,” Winneker said. “Me and the coach shared a special bond when we talked. A former Coppell player goes there, and I was just talking to him. He said he would love to have me down there. I went on a tour. I feel like it’s a great school for me. I feel like I could do good things there.”
In his first-ever varsity contest sophomore year after the coaching staff brought him up, Winneker wasn’t expecting any sort of playing time.
But Winneker stepped right in there and scored, and from that point forward, the confidence has always resided there for Winneker that he could be a key contributor and play at the highest level of high school soccer and beyond.
Winneker wound up starting and playing a majority of the minutes the rest of the way for the Cowboys this season in their run to the state semifinals, where they fell to state runner-up San Antonio Reagan.
“That definitely gave me a lot of confidence,” Winneker said. “I was going into that game not thinking I was going to even touch the field. He told me to go out there and prove myself, and that’s exactly what I did. That gave me a lot of confidence to further my game and just play at a bigger stage.”
Entering this season, Winneker was the only player left from that 2018 state semifinals team. Balcom and company were looking for him to have a big year, but in the early going, Coppell struggled and could not find the right pieces.
Balcom said they love having him in the midfield, but as the center back situation wasn’t figured out, they opted to put him there for the time being. And then, as soon as they moved him to the midfield, they saw the season immediately change.
“As soon as we got him into the midfield, at the holding mid spot, is when everything turned around for us,” Balcom said. “I’m not sure we’ve had the player who just sees the game as well as he does. Incredibly intelligent player on the field — sees situations, steps in the balls, plays. He reads the game extremely well. I think that’s a big part of why he’s going to do well at the next level.”
Since a 1-4-2 start to District 6-6A play and it looking like Coppell’s streak of 22 playoff appearances might come to an end, Winneker and the Cowboys said everything needed to change.
And that it did.
The 2-1 Irving MacArthur win on Feb. 21 snapped a six-match winless streak – two ties were sprinkled in there – and was followed up by a 1-0 win over Hebron four days later that catapulted a six-game winning streak.
“It was crazy,” Winneker said. “I think it was Hebron game. We had a bad stretch. It wasn’t looking too good, and then I think that game turned it around for us. We started playing like ourselves. Our chemistry started to build, and I think that’s what turned it around for us. We all just looked at each other and said, ‘This isn’t us. We’re Coppell. We need to keep the tradition going.’”
In that victory over Hebron and the ensuing matchup – also a 1-0 win versus Lewisville – Winneker scored Coppell’s lone goal on each of those days, highlighted by one with 10 minutes left at Hebron to beat a team they never have since joining together in 6-6A.
Balcom said Coppell, who is tied for second place in the district and clinched a 23rdstraight playoff berth, would not be where it is today without Winneker.
“The two initial games that really marked the turnaround came from the 1-0 victories that he scored both of the goals,” Balcom said. “As more of a kind of defensive role-type player, he’s performed very well for us and scored our two biggest goals this year.”
Winneker would love to add more regional and state stars to the jersey if and when the season does continue. But the soon-to-be collegiate student-athlete is excited for what the future holds and is ready to work towards some national recognition and more success there.
“It means a lot,” Winneker said. “I’ve set a lot of goals for myself the next four years. I want to become an All-American. That’s one of my big-time goals. That’s something to work for and look forward to.”
