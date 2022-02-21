Grace Turman COP

Coppell senior Grace Turman, pictured in previous action, and the Cowgirls are on a four-game winning streak.

 Photo courtesy of Mark Porter

The Coppell boys and girls soccer teams earned a split of their games against Plano on Friday.

The Cowgirls extended their winning streak to four games after earning a 3-0 shutout of the Wildcats. Freshmen Monica Morales and Reagan Robertson had goals for Coppell, which moved into second place in 6-6A with the win. 

It was the third straight shutout for the Cowgirls (14-3-1 overall, 6-2 district), who haven't been scored on since a 7-1 victory over Lewisville on Feb. 8.

The Coppell boys, meanwhile, lost 6-2 to Plano and the Cowboys are still in search of their first district win. Pedro Perez scored two goals in the loss for Coppell. Walker Stone was credited with two assists. 

Both Coppell teams are in action Tuesday against Plano West. The boys' game will be played at Buddy Echols Field. The girls' contest will be at Clark Stadium.

