The Coppell boys and girls soccer teams earned a split of their games against Plano on Friday.
The Cowgirls extended their winning streak to four games after earning a 3-0 shutout of the Wildcats. Freshmen Monica Morales and Reagan Robertson had goals for Coppell, which moved into second place in 6-6A with the win.
It was the third straight shutout for the Cowgirls (14-3-1 overall, 6-2 district), who haven't been scored on since a 7-1 victory over Lewisville on Feb. 8.
The Coppell boys, meanwhile, lost 6-2 to Plano and the Cowboys are still in search of their first district win. Pedro Perez scored two goals in the loss for Coppell. Walker Stone was credited with two assists.
Both Coppell teams are in action Tuesday against Plano West. The boys' game will be played at Buddy Echols Field. The girls' contest will be at Clark Stadium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.