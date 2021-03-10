The Coppell softball team wanted to build momentum heading into the restart of District 6-6A play.
The Cowgirls figured what better place to do that their home ballpark.
Led by a combination of good pitching and timely hitting, Coppell went 4-0 at its home tournament last week. The Cowgirls defeated South Grand Prairie, 4-0, Lubbock Coronado, 9-3, Keller, 4-1, and Cedar Hill, 7-4.
"We wanted to have more than five games overall in our season heading back into district play,” said Mike Dyson, Coppell head coach. “I thought that Katherine Miller pitched well and our hitters did a lot of good things. South Grand Prairie is a good team. Cedar Hill is a good team. Lubbock Coronado is a good team."
The only game that Coppell had its work cut out was in the last game. Cedar Hill led 2-0 in the top of the first inning of Saturday’s game. But, Coppell rallied and took the lead for good on a double steal in the home half of the second. Adrianna Erichsen, a junior, scored while senior Sydney Ingle stole second base on the same play.
Ingle went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the charge for the Cowgirl offense. Miller, a junior, and Reagan Stange aided the cause with two hits apiece.
Miller pitched the entire tournament and allowed a total of eight runs over the four games with 12 strikeouts.
To commence play Saturday, senior Dafne Mercado hit a fly ball that drove in three runs in the second inning to put the Cowgirls ahead of Keller for good. A Keller outfielder was issued an error on the play. Stange had two hits in a winning cause.
Against Coronado on Friday, Coppell jumped out to a 9-0 lead after two innings and never looked back. Mercado and Michaella Baker clubbed back-to-back home runs as part of a four-run bottom of the first for the Cowgirls – Mercado had a two-run home run, while Baker clubbed a solo shot. Baker, Erichsen, Miller and junior ElleBelle Zimmerman each had two hits.
To open the tournament, Coppell won a pitcher’s duel against South Grand Prairie. Miller allowed just three hits and struck out four. Stange ripped an RBI double in the home half of the first that put the Cowgirls ahead for good. Mercado went two for two at the plate.
With the four wins, Coppell improves to 9-1.
The Cowgirls’ lone loss this season was a 9-5 loss to Plano in their District 6-6A opener on March 2.
Coppell will look to continue its winning ways at home Wednesday night when the Cowgirls resume district play against Plano West. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.
"You don't want to go to 0-2, especially with the Plano schools being in our district,” Dyson said. “It's already a tough district. I’ve been part of seasons where teams have had to scrape and claw after starting 0-2, 0-3. But, we don’t want to get into that situation."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.