The Coppell softball team couldn’t have asked to a better start to the season.
Despite rainy conditions, the Cowgirls won all five games last week at a tournament in Allen, defeating Denison (7-5), Prosper Rock Hill (9-1), McKinney North (16-3), Celina (9-2) and McKinney Boyd (15-3).
It was the first games for Coppell since last March when the season was paused before being cancelled by the University Interscholastic League in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At Allen, Coppell used a solid approach at the plate to score 56 runs and was just as good on defense as the Cowgirls yielded just 17 runs.
Sydney Ingle, a senior and UNT signee, Michaella Baker, a senior and Odessa College pledge, Dafne Mercado, a senior and Tyler Junior College signee, and ElleBelle Zimmerman, a junior, all hit at least .600 on the weekend to power a balanced offensive attack for Coppell. Ingle finished with 12 hits. Baker had two home runs, including a grand slam, six hits and nine RBIs. Mercado drove in 12 runs on nine hits with one home run and four doubles.
Accruing at least a .500 batting average for Coppell in the Allen tournament were: senior Laura Boylan, junior Adrianna Erichsen (Arkansas-Monticello commit), senior Reagan Strange (Odessa College signee) and senior Adelyn Wilson (Bemidji State signee).
Coppell also received strong pitching performances from Baker and junior Katherine Miller. Baker posted a stingy 1.75 ERA. Miller recorded 25 strikeouts in 19 innings.
The Cowgirls are scheduled to return to the softball diamond at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday for their District 6-6A opener at Plano before hosting a tournament of their own later this week at Coppell Softball Complex.
Coppell will open play at 1 p.m. Thursday against South Grand Prairie, followed by a game at 3 p.m. Friday versus Lubbock Coronado before closing out the three-day event Saturday with contests against Keller (11 a.m.) and Cedar Hill (3 p.m.).
