Coming into Friday's District 6-6A slate of softball games, Coppell was locked in a three-way tie atop the conference standings with Hebron and Lewisville. But, the Cowgirls knew that a win over the Farmers would go a long way to getting out of that logjam.
And get out of that logjam, Coppell did.
Sabina Frosk finished 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI, while Adrianna Erichsen and Kat Miller each had two hits in the Cowgirls' 9-7 win against Lewisville.
Miller earned the win in the circle, striking out three Farmers in a complete-game effort.
Coppell put the game away with a three-run bottom of the sixth after holding a slim 6-5 lead.
Erichsen jump-started the frame with a walk, advanced to third base on a double by Frosk, then scored on a fielder's choice by Emily Fischetti. Miller followed with a walk. Frosk scored on a throwing error to second base by Lewisville. ElleBelle Zimmerman drove in the third run of the frame with a single.
With the victory, Coppell improved to 9-3 in district and 19-6 overall. More importantly, the Cowgirls moved one step closer to clinching a playoff berth, which they can do Tuesday with a win at Plano East. Coppell concludes the regular season Friday at home against Flower Mound.
Also, Coppell is still in first place in the district standings, along with Hebron. Lewisville (15-8, 8-4) dropped to third place with the loss. Coppell holds the head-to-head tiebreaker as the Cowgirls won both games this season against the Farmers.
All three teams have two games remaining in the regular season. Hebron is at Plano West on Tuesday and will host Lewisville on Friday. The Farmers are at home on Tuesday against a Marcus team that is tied with Flower Mound for fourth place in the 6-6A standings.
