First-year Coppell head swim coach Amanda Ross has described sophomore Katelyn Jost as a “calm, casual type of person” who is always smiling, but knows what she needs to do and does it.
Jost’s calm demeanor has translated very well to the pool. Every time that she swims, she gets faster. And Jost did just that at the state swimming championships.
Jost has already broken the school record in the girls 500 freestyle multiple times this season, and did again last weekend in Austin. She placed 13th in the state prelims in a new record time of 4:57.97, qualifying her for the consolation final the following day. Jost’s time went up slightly in the consolation final, placing 13th in 4:58.06.
“She did a great job, kept her composure,” Ross said. “I was stressing out, was super nervous for her. But she knew exactly what she was going to be doing.”
Jost was one of two Coppell swimmers that swam in the state meet.
Sean Li, also a sophomore, barely missed the cut for the consolation final in the boys 100 breaststroke. He finished 17th in 57.42.
“The breaststroke was insanely fast this year, so much faster than in the past,” Ross said. “But he went above his time. His time of 57.42 was a school record. He started the year at 1:01. That may not seem like a lot, but it is for a high-level athlete in a short-event swim.”
