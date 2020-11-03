SOUTHLAKE – For the second time in 13 days, Coppell and Flower Mound met on the tennis court. And for the second consecutive outing, Coppell emerged victorious.
The Cowboys defeated the Jaguars 10-3 in a Class 6A regional quarterfinal held at Southlake Carroll High School on Monday.
One of the key moments in Coppell’s seven-point victory came at girls’ No. 1 doubles. The duo of Lakshana Parasuraman and Nandini Thallapareddy overcame a heroic effort by Flower Mound’s Mara Strohl and Sara Crawford to pull out a 2-1 thriller (6-0, 4-6, 10-8).
Although Flower Mound, ranked No. 16 in 6A by the Texas Tennis Coaches Association, won the other two matches on the day that needed a third-set tiebreaker, Coppell, ranked 11th, rode a clean sweep of the boys competition and a pair of 6-1 victories by Lindsay Patton at No. 1 singles to advance to the regional semifinals.
“I feel like we played a little tight,” said Rich Foster, Coppell head tennis coach. “When we were up in some of the matches we sometimes looked as if we were behind. Flower Mound, on the other hand, looked very loose. They had nothing to lose and as a result, we tightened up in the close breakers. Flower Mound pulled out two of the three third-set breakers. Our line one girls doubles pulling out their match in the breaker was huge.”
In boys doubles, Coppell earned victories at the No. 1 line from Matthew Abbey and Vinay Patel (6-4, 6-3), Kunal Seetha and Austin Gregory at No. 2 (6-2, 6-4) and from Cason Cole and Atharva Nijasure at No. 3 (6-2, 6-3).
In boys singles, Seetha coasted to a 6-4, 6-1 victory against Santosh Rangarajan at the No. 2 line, Patel earned a 6-3, 6-2 win against Neil Kondapalli at No. 3, Arunachalam notched a 6-2, 6-0 victory against Anand Vishwanathan at No. 4, Cole won 6-4, 6-2 against Abhinav Chadaga at No. 5 and Nijasure cruised to a 6-2, 6-0 victory against Daniel Palma at the No. 6 spot.
In defeat, Flower Mound won a thriller at mixed doubles. Madhav Badiothela and Meera Sengottiyan rallied to top Arunachalam and Patton 2-6, 6-2, 11-9.
The Lady Jaguars won two of the three matches in girls doubles. Alexis Scannicchio and Lauren Peck topped the Cowgirls’ tandem of Rishita Uppuluri and Riya Reddy 2-1 (3-6, 6-1, 10-7) at the No. 2 line. Lana Kim and Hailey Brehm won in straight sets (7-6(1), 6-1) against Samantha Freeman and Meghana Ambati at the No. 3 spot.
Tuesday’s loss meant the end to what was a highly successful season for Flower Mound. The Jaguars finished 10-4 overall and 5-2 in District 6-6A. The Jaguars, who finished third in league play behind winner Plano West and runner-up Coppell, participated in the third round of the UIL team tennis playoffs for the first time in more than 10 years.
“I felt that we had a great overall season,” said Wade Zimmerman, Flower Mound head tennis coach. “This year’s team has battled through injuries and COVID for most of the fall, and to qualify for the regional quarterfinals was a great achievement. I felt the team played very well against a solid Coppell Cowboy team.”
Coppell, meanwhile, will look to avenge an earlier season loss to Carroll. The Dragons won three third-set tiebreakers to defeat the Cowboys 11-8 on Sept. 18. The rematch has been tentatively scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday at Birdville High School.
“We are very excited at the prospect of facing off with Southlake again,” Foster said. “They are ranked 10 in the state and we are 11. It should be a great match.”
