FLOWER MOUND – When the Coppell tennis team played Marcus on Sept. 7, the Marauders squeaked out a 10-9 victory.
The same two teams met Tuesday morning in a Class 6A Region I quarterfinal at Flower Mound High School, and Coppell head coach Rich Foster expected another close match between the two 6-6A rivals.
Foster’s prediction turned out to be fairly accurate.
Coppell avenged the earlier loss to Marcus with a 10-5 win, setting up a rematch of last year’s regional semifinal against Southlake Carroll. The Dragons won that meeting by a score of 10-7, and on Aug. 10, Carroll cruised to a 15-4 decision over Coppell. The Cowboys will play the Dragons at 1 p.m. Thursday at Oscar Rose Park in Abilene.
As for Tuesday’s match between Coppell and Marcus, the Cowboys handed the Marauders just their second loss of the season. Marcus finished the season with a record of 17-2. The only other loss for the Marauders this season was an 11-8 loss to Class 6A’s No. 1 Plano West on Sept. 14.
“I expected 10-9 and if we had finished out all of the matches, it would have likely been 10-9,” Foster said. “We just happened to be a little faster on some of the matches. They’re a tremendous team. They fought hard. It was going to be a close match. But we were a little healthier this time. We were missing some kids the last time and that was a big difference-maker.”
Coppell had sisters Nandini and Sarayu Thallapareddy, as well as Sayon Nath, back in the lineup Tuesday after they had missed the team’s first matchup of the season with Marcus. Nandini was held out of singles play because of medical issues while Sarayu was dealing with body soreness.
Nandini’s presence was crucial for Coppell on Tuesday, especially for girls doubles. She and Lakshana Parasuraman lost a third-set tiebreaker to Marcus earlier this season, but the second time proved to be much better for the Cowgirl duo. They had their work cut out after dropping the first set, but rallied to win the next two for a 2-6, 6-1, 10-7 victory at the No. 1 line.
“What we remember from the third-set tiebreaker was that there were some questionable calls,” Nandini said. “Going into this match, we made sure that we wouldn’t put ourselves in that position again.”
That victory was one of four for Coppell in the first half of Tuesday’s match as the Cowboys took a 4-3 lead at the conclusion of doubles play. Lindsay Patton and Cason Cole earned a 6-1, 6-0 win at mixed doubles, Vinay Patel and Ishaan Dhandapani scored a pair of 6-2 victories at boys No. 1 singles, while Maruthi Eranki and Ricky Koshimizu earned a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 3 boys singles.
“[Marcus] did a heck of a job fighting back, but you could tell that their thunder was stolen when we ended up taking that girls doubles match,” Foster said.
Coppell took it to Marcus in singles, winning all but one match, including a sweep of the girls division. Patton scored a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 1 girls singles, Nandini Thallapareddy won 6-1, 6-2 at the No. 2 line and Parasuraman had a pair of 6-3 wins at No. 3 girls singles.
On the boys’ side, Dhandapani, Nath and Koshimizu all won in straight sets. The only victory for Marcus in singles was a 6-2, 6-3 triumph by Zeb Collins at the No. 1 line.
Marauders head coach Kelly Langdon, whose team finished second in 6-6A, will lose 22 seniors to graduation after the conclusion of the spring season. Those seniors’ teams combined to go 63-11, qualified for the playoffs every year, including two trips to the regional final and one to the regional quarters.
“I thought that today’s match would be exactly like it was last time, and that’s what it basically was,” Langdon said. “We came out of doubles last time leading 4-3, and this time, they came out of doubles leading 4-3. It put a lot of pressure on us to win seven singles matches. It easily could have been a 10-9 match, but the difference was in the doubles.”
A team from the Dallas area will win Region I. The winner of Coppell vs. Southlake Carroll will play the victor of Plano West and Keller Central next week in the regional final.
“We’ve improved in three months since our first match,” Parasuraman said. “I think that Thursday is going to be very interesting. I think that we’ll give Southlake a good fight.”
