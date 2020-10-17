Despite not having its full compliment of players available, Coppell, No. 11 in the Texas Tennis Coaches Association for Class 6A and ranked fourth in Region I, outlasted Plano East on the road, 11-8, on Tuesday.
Coppell received a big boost from boys doubles with the Cowboys winning all three matches in straight sets – Matthew Abbey and Vinay Patel defeated Parthiv Varanasi and Andre Tran 2-0 (6-1, 6-0) at No. 1 doubles; Kunal Seetha and Austin Gregory topped Pranav Varanasi and Truong Hyunh 2-0 (6-4, 6-3) at No. 2 doubles; and the team of Cason Cole and Atharva Nijasure came away with a 2-0 win (6-1, 6-3) over their own at No. 3 doubles.
The Cowboys earned victories in five of the six matches in boys singles. Abbey defeated Pranav Varanasi 2-0 (6-2, 6-1) at No. 1 singles. Seetha earned a 2-0 victory (6-1, 6-3) victory at No. 2 singles. Patel swept Tran 2-0 via a pair of 6-2 wins at No. 3 singles. Nijasure claimed a 2-0 (6-3, 6-1) win at No. 4 singles. Cole dominated Aaron Chauhan 2-0 (6-0, 6-0) at No. 6 singles.
East’s Hyunh overcame a second-set loss to down Arjun Arunachalam in three sets (6-3, 0-6, 11-9) at No. 5 singles.
In mixed doubles, East’s tandem of Pranav Varunasi and Elsa Syed battled through a first-set tiebreaker to claim a 2-0 win (7-6 (6), 6-4) over Coppell’s Arunachalam and Lindsay Patton.
The Lady Panthers earned victories in six of the nine matches in girls competition.
East’s Syed and Sanjana Pemmaraju earned victories via forfeit at No 1 and No. 5 singles, respectively. Tran defeated Rishita Uppuluri 2-0 (6-2, 6-3) at No. 2 singles. Riley Gewinner notched a 2-0 win (6-3, 6-1) at No. 4 singles.
Coppell picked up victories at No. 3 and No. 6 singles. Nandini Thallapareddy won a three-set thriller (6-4, 4-6, 10-5) over Kyla To at No. 3. Sumita Bhattacharyya swept Nikita Shanmugam 2-0 (6-3, 6-2) at No. 6.
The Cowgirls earned a 2-1 win at No. 1 doubles with the duo of Uppuluri and Thallapareddy rallying from a first-set loss to top Alexia Tran and Tina Nguyen 4-6, 6-0, 10-5.
East won the other two matches in girls doubles – Gewinner and To swept Samantha Freeman and Meghana Ambati 2-0 (7-6 (0), 6-4) at No. 2 doubles while Shanmugam and Pemmaraju defeated Bhattacharyya and Isabelle Beach 2-0 (6-2, 6-4) at No. 3 doubles.
“Closer than expected,” said Rich Foster, Coppell head tennis coach. “We had a couple of players out of the lineup, and Plano East played really well.”
Coppell will host Flower Mound next Tuesday at 4 p.m. in a battle of state-ranked teams. The Jaguars check in at No. 16 in 6A and sixth in Region I. That dual will be the final event of the regular season for Coppell.
The winner will host a match during the bi-district round of the playoffs the following week, while the loser will travel, most likely to either Prosper or McKinney Boyd.
“Our match with Flower Mound ought to be an outstanding matchup,” Foster said. “We both have identical 5-1 district records. We will be battling for district runner-up and with that comes home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
“They are always a well-coached team and will be up to play us. They played us very tight in doubles last year and I am expecting them to be a little stronger this year. It will be a very tough match, but that is what both of our teams need heading into the playoffs.”
