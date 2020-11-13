The season for Coppell’s tennis team came to an end Friday in the Class 6A regional semifinals against Southlake Carroll, losing 10-7 to the Dragons in a dual that was held at Birdville High School.
It was a rematch of the season opener which Southlake won, 11-8.
On Friday, Coppell, ranked No. 11 in Class 6A by the Texas Tennis Coaches Association, dug itself a deep hole. Carroll, No. 10 by the TTCA, won six of the seven matches in doubles to take a 6-1 lead into singles. The Cowboys fought hard to overcome that deficit. Although Coppell won six of the 10 matches in singles, the early deficit proved too much to overcome.
The only match that Coppell won at doubles came at the boys’ No. 2 line, where Kunal Seetha and Austin Gregory cruised to a 2-0 (6-2, 6-1) victory against Carroll’s Avi Kumar and Aidan Twamley.
“We were off a little and Southlake was clicking on all cylinders,” said Rich Foster, Coppell head tennis coach. “I credit our kids for mounting a great comeback attempt in singles, but against a team as good as Southlake, you can’t afford to start singles down 1-6.”
Despite the big deficit, Coppell was determined to keep its season alive. Lindsay Patton began a strong comeback for the Cowboys with a 2-1 win (6-7 (1), 6-4, 10-8) against Brennen Becicka at girls No. 1 singles.
Coppell’s boys were just as in sync.
The Cowboys emerged victorious in five of the six matches in boys singles. Matthew Abbey swept Colin Scruggs 2-0 (6-4, 7-6 (2) at No. 1 singles. Vinay Patel cruised to a 2-0 (6-0, 6-3) victory against Kumar at the No. 3 line. Arjun Arunachalam took down Garret Lowe 2-0 (6-3, 6-2) at No. 4 singles. Cason Cole pulled out a three-set thriller (5-7, 6-4, 10-8) over Twamley at the No. 5 spot. Atharva Nijasure earned a 2-0 (6-3, 6-4) victory against Ty Carnahan at No. 6 singles.
Coppell finished the season 10-3 overall and was the runner-up in District 6-6A.
“The team had an outstanding year,” Foster said. “I am very proud of how hard they worked in spite of not being able to play almost all of our pre-district schedule.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.