For all the time student-athletes put into honing their crafts on the playing field, there’s no competing for their high schools without taking care of business in the classroom first. The Texas High School Coaches Association has recognized several athletes who thrived at exactly that.
The THSCA recently released its third academic all-state selections of the 2021-22 school year, which included swimming, wrestling and boys and girls basketball.
Student-athletes are nominated by their respective head coaches — nominations that are then sent to the THSCA for review. In order to be nominated for academic all-state, a student must be either an athlete, trainer or manager in good standing with his or her team, of good moral character, a high school senior and have an overall GPA of 92 or above.
Nominees are graded out on the award’s criteria and, if they score high enough, are placed on either the elite, first or second teams, or honorable mention.
Across the state’s basketball, swimming and wrestling programs, there were 10 Coppell athletes and two from The Colony who met that criteria.
The Cowboy boys’ basketball team accounted for three players on that list. James Stevens earned a spot on the first team. Ryan Agarwal, a Stanford signee who was a 6-6A first-team selection as a senior, was placed on the second team. Devank Rane garnered an honorable-mention selection.
In the pool, Coppell had a total of three selection on the THSCA’s all-state academic, including a pair of elite-team honorees in Isabella Malick and Michelle Huang. Ansh Deshmukh was named to the first team.
On the wrestling mat, Maria Husain, who placed sixth at 95 pounds in the Class 6A state tournament, earned a spot on the first team, while Alvin Ebosle, a Baylor signee in football, Jarod Troup and Kylie Craig garnered honorable-mention selections.
Both all-state selections for The Colony were from its wrestling team. Josh Weatherall, who placed fourth at 113 pounds in the 5A state tournament, was placed on the first team. Brianna Bazile received an honorable-mention selection.
