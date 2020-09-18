To ensure that social distancing protocols can be safely met, Coppell ISD announced last week in a press release that capacity at each athletic venue for the 2020-21 school year will be capped at 40% -- a tad below the 50% threshold that the University Interscholastic League has set.
Furthermore, the Coppell ISD athletic department is switching to online ticket sales. There will be no cash and credit card sales at CISD athletic venues for both middle school and high school events this year. Tickets can be purchased at predetermined windows of time before the day of each athletic event at www.coppellathletics.net/e-tickets.
Ticket holders can access their purchased tickets on their personal electronic device, which will be scanned at the gate for entry. Masks or face coverings are required to enter any CISD athletic event. Once inside a CISD athletic facility, social distancing and adhering to the “no seating” signs on specified rows and seats also is required.
No refunds of tickets purchased will be issued for any reason, unless the athletic event is cancelled before it begins.
For varsity football games, reserved seating and seating tickets will not be sold this year and will instead be replaced by general admission seating. Two adult tickets will be available for the home team’s parents and legal guardians of participants and 2019-20 season ticket holders on the Monday and Tuesday of each home game by access code. After the 48-hour parent and season ticket holder window closes, tickets will go on sale to the public and will remain available until the conclusion of the game or until 40% capacity of ticket sales are reached.
Thanks to the UIL’s decision to temporarily lift the ban of live streaming games, Coppell ISD’s athletic department will attempt to broadcast every game possible at www.coppellathletics.net/broadcasts. The varsity level of all sports will be live streamed this year and every sub-varsity contest possible as well. Non-varsity live stream availability will depend on the number of concurrent contests and student media availability in some cases, and the student media and the athletic department have the ability to cover most games.
The gates for varsity football games will open at 5:30 p.m., and access to Buddy Echols Field will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. No fans will be allowed on the field at any point before, during or after the game this season.
Coppell is scheduled to host Sachse at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 for the Cowboys’ home opener.
The same procedures apply to all volleyball matches.
The CISD athletic department will share the plan for the winter and spring sports tickets as those seasons approach.
