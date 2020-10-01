Although Coppell’s volleyball team began its District 6-6A campaign with a three-set loss to nationally ranked Flower Mound (26-24, 25-19, 25-18), head coach Julie Price and her Cowgirls came away optimistic about the road ahead.
“I am super proud of our kids and how they played,” she said. “We knew Flower Mound was going to be good. They return most of their team from last season and have multiple Div. I kiddos.”
Going into the match, Price told her players that Flower Mound’s trio of Div. I-bound hitters in seniors Kaylee Cox (Missouri commit), Angelique Cyr (Arizona State) and Hailey Hutchings (Grand Canyon University) would have a few impressive swings, but that the key for her Cowgirls would be to deny any huge runs for the Lady Jaguars.
Mission accomplished.
Coppell (7-5 overall, 0-1 6-6A) didn’t let Flower Mound (5-0, 1-0) go on any big runs, especially in the first set.
The match was highly competitive, Price said, but it was a few errors committed by her Cowgirls at the end of the first set that prevented them from winning.
Coppell received a strong effort from a Div. 1 commit of its own in senior outside hitter and Texas Tech-bound Madison Gilliland, who tallied 10 kills, six digs and 1.5 blocks. Reagan Engler matched Gilliland’s production in kills and blocks in addition to two digs. Mari Taira and Taylor Young combined for 28 assists. Skye LaMendola chipped in five kills, one ace and 1.5 blocks. Haley Holz had three kills and six digs.
“We want to play a level of volleyball every time that we step on the court that represents who we are as a volleyball program,” Price said. “I was proud of our kids for competing from start to finish and working to make adjustments as the match went on. We are a team that will get better each week. I'm excited about building on the good things we did (Tuesday).”
In their final tune-up before district play, Coppell was unable to build off a strong start in a four-set loss to McKinney North (19-25, 25-16, 25-22, 26-24).
It was all Coppell early on.
The Cowgirls jumped out to a 19-10 lead in the first set.
Although North was unable to complete a furious rally, the momentum that the Lady Bulldogs built carried over into the remainder of the match.
North had three consecutive service aces in the second set to fuel a big run and tie the score at one set apiece.
Later on, it appeared that North and Coppell were headed for a fifth set.
Initially, the game officials ruled that North committed a net violation prior to the ball hitting the antenna. Coppell thought it had won the set by two points. But after the two officials convened, they overturned the call and ruled that a Coppell player hit the ball into the antenna prior to the net violation.
The loss came one day after Coppell swept Rockwall (25-23, 25-22, 25-21) and Prosper Rock Hill (25-23, 25-18, 25-11) inside its home arena on Friday.
Against Rockwall, LaMendola turned in a strong performance, finishing with 10 kills and four blocks. Gilliland contributed nine kills and seven blocks. Abigail Hendricks added six kills. Young set up the offense with 24 assists to go along with eight digs in the win, while Young dished out 13 assists and had three digs.
Against Rock Hill, Gilliland sparked the Cowgirl offense with 11 kills and five blocks. Engler and Hendricks each had eight kills. LaMendola contributed seven kills. Beca Centeno led Coppell’s defensive efforts with 15 digs. Young finished with 16 assists and six digs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.