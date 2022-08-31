Players on the bench for the Coppell volleyball team celebrate a point scored by the Cowgirls during a recent home match against McKinney Boyd. The Cowgirls went 8-1 at last weekend’s San Marcos Tournament.
The Coppell volleyball team shrugged off a slow start Tuesday for a 16-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-21 home win over Denton Guyer.
The Cowgirls (21-8) combined for 36 kills in the final three sets, 14 apiece by seniors Skye LaMendola and Allie Stricker. LaMendola also chipped in 10 digs, while Stricker had three blocks. Senior Sabina Frosk totaled 23 digs, one kill and one ace.
It was another win for the Cowgirls, who went 8-1 last weekend and lost just three sets over the course of the three-day San Marcos Tournament to win the gold bracket consolation title.
To open tournament play, Coppell shook off a slow start to rally for a 2-1 win (16-25, 25-6, 25-17) against Birdville last Thursday. It was a balanced offensive attack for the Cowgirls as seven different Cowgirls finished with at least one kill. Stricker buried a team-high eight kills. LaMendola added seven kills. Junior Mira Klem played a great two-way role with six kills and 15 assists. Seniors Ekwe Anwah and Summer Hill each had four kills. Senior setter Taylor Young tallied 15 assists, six digs and six aces.
The Cowgirls concluded the first day in San Marcos with two dominant wins over Katy Taylor (25-12, 25-9) and Corpus Christi Calallen (25-14, 25-11). Against Taylor, Stricker buried seven kills, while Klem filled out the stat sheet with 12 assists, five digs, two blocks, three aces as well as two kills. Against Calallen, Stricker was an offensive force with 12 kills and committed just one hitting error on 20 attempts.
Coppell returned to the court Friday, when it outlasted V.R. Eaton in straight sets by scores of 25-18, 25-21. LaMendola had a near double-double, with eight kills and 13 digs. Young dished out a whopping 24 assists.
The winning continued for Coppell as the Cowgirls defeated Saginaw (25-18, 25-15) and Hays (25-21, 25-14) later in the day to finish a perfect 6-0 in pool play. Against Saginaw, LaMendola recorded 15 digs and 10 kills. Stricker buried eight kills. Klem and Young shared setting duties, combining for 30 assists. Against Hays, LaMendola again displayed her versatility, as she had eight kills, seven digs and three aces. Hill and Stricker each had six kills in the victory.
Frosk was one of the tournament standouts on defense, recording 122 digs, 33 points on serve, a 2.4 serve-receive percentage and 11 assists during the entire tournament.
Coppell’s only loss in San Marcos was a 25-20, 19-25, 25-23 loss to Katy Tompkins, However, the Cowgirls responded in emphatic fashion, cruising to a 25-9, 25-20 win over the host Rattlers before finishing the tournament with a 25-21, 25-20 win over Klein Collins.
LaMendola had 11 kills in the loss to Tompkins. Klem contributed eight kills and eight assists in Coppell’s victory over San Marcos. Stricker also had eight kills. Young totaled 11 digs as well as 15 assists. Stricker had four blocks and four kills in Coppell’s win over Collins.
