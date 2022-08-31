Coppell volleyball

Players on the bench for the Coppell volleyball team celebrate a point scored by the Cowgirls during a recent home match against McKinney Boyd. The Cowgirls went 8-1 at last weekend’s San Marcos Tournament.

 Photo courtesy of Glen Gunn

The Coppell volleyball team shrugged off a slow start Tuesday for a 16-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-21 home win over Denton Guyer.

The Cowgirls (21-8) combined for 36 kills in the final three sets, 14 apiece by seniors Skye LaMendola and Allie Stricker. LaMendola also chipped in 10 digs, while Stricker had three blocks. Senior Sabina Frosk totaled 23 digs, one kill and one ace.

