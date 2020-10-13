Coppell ISD confirmed Tuesday morning that the Cowgirls’ volleyball team is under quarantine through Oct. 23 because of an active COVID-19 case.
Amanda Simpson, district director of communications, said due to federal privacy and medical laws that the district can’t reveal whether it was a player or coach who contracted the virus. It was determined, though, to be a close contact case, she said.
Coppell ISD tracks active COVID-19 cases and new cases are posted onto the district website at 5 p.m. at the end of each school day.
The two-week quarantine means that Coppell will have to postpone four upcoming matches: tonight at Plano, Friday at Lewisville, Oct. 20 vs. Plano West and Oct. 23 vs. Flower Mound. The team is now scheduled to resume play Oct. 27 vs. Marcus.
Coppell is 8-6 on the season and had won its last two district matches against Hebron and Plano East after starting 6-6A play with back to back losses to Flower Mound and Marcus. On Friday, the Cowgirls swept Hebron 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-16).
