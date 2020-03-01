For three Coppell wrestlers, this was the culmination of all the hard work they put in to get to where they are today.
Seniors Jackson Briscoe and Brooke Massaviol, along with junior Hannah Francis, put in a lot of extra work and sweat into reaching the pinnacle of Texas high school wrestling. All three dreamed of hopefully one day accomplishing what they did, and all of the hours they put into their craft paid off in a big way to being medalists at the UIL State Championships in Houston.
Briscoe recorded a fifth-place finish in the 6A boys 170-pound division, while Francis (6A girls 215-pound division) and Massaviol (6A girls 148-pound division) each came in third place in their respective classifications.
“It feels good, especially in a sport like this that I didn’t know about and a lot of people didn’t know about,” Massaviol said. “A lot of people tell me, ‘I didn’t know it was a thing until I heard about you and the Coppell team.’ It feels good to bring awareness to something that’s as incredible as this.”
Briscoe always dreamed of strapping on the Coppell uniform and one day hoping to have just as much as success as those before him.
He was always meant for this. Growing up, Briscoe knew he wanted to be a Coppell Cowboy wrestler. He would look up at the board, see the list of names that made it as far as he did and wanted to etch his name up there someday.
“My role models growing up were a bunch of those guys and still are,” Briscoe said.
Whenever he comes back, Briscoe will be able to take a look and see his name up there with the rest of the greats in Coppell history, remembering the run he went on to become one of the top wrestlers in Texas.
His run to the top five all started with a second-place tally at the district championships, where he said it all started to click that he could get his way to the UIL State Championships. Then he followed that up with a third-place finish at the regional tournament after winning five matches there, including the last two coming in overtime.
From there, Briscoe beat Ethan Rowe before falling to Arlington Bowie’s Abathar Mounshed to conclude his high school career in fifth place at the highest classification in Texas.
As Briscoe looks back on it all, he smiles knowing that it has all come full circle, remembering his days as a young child when he idolized the names on Coppell’s board and knows that his name will now be up there for kids like he once was to now idolize him.
“(It means) so much,” Briscoe said. “I’ve grown up here my entire life, went to kindergarten at Pinkerton. Just knowing that I’m going to be able to come back here and see that I might have been someone else’s motivation.”
Francis has not been a wrestler for as long as Briscoe, starting her career in high school with a backstory in a very unique place.
“I was recruited out of P.E.” Francis said.
That time in physical education started a career that catapulted her to Texas’ elite in just her third year as a wrestler.
The junior started off the postseason with her first-ever district championship, which then led to her title in the regional championships to keep her undefeated season alive after defeating state-ranked Valerie Ramos of Killeen Ellison. And then she beat two more girls at the state meet in the 215-pound class before a defeat to eventual state champion Traeh Haynes of Cibolo Steele.
Now there is still one more year left for Francis to build on her successful career and perhaps lift her to the top spot in Texas next year.
“I’m so proud of Hannah,” Massaviol said. “You were in P.E. to get your P.E. credit, and you were out of it and then you were going to be done and not work out again. It’s really awesome to get to see her become who she is now, knowing that the trajectories of where she wrestles nationally over the summer and how she does incredible things beyond what I do that inspired me this summer.”
Like Francis, Massaviol has not been around wrestling for too long. And like Francis, it did not take long to find success in the sport.
She found out about it through her sister, whose friend was wrestling and talked about all of the different workouts and diets that go along with being a wrestler. Massaviol thought that was interesting, decided to give it a try.
“I was like, ‘Oh, that sounds kind of fun,’” Massaviol said. “Might as well try it.”
And the rest is history.
Massaviol put her name on the map on multiple occasions, and all of it became a realization that this could happen as a sophomore. She made it to the state championships three times, with the third time being the perfect capper to her high school days on the mat.
This last trek all started by winning a silver medal at the district championships and later finishing third at regionals to clinch her third trip to the state championships. After a pair of wins at state ahead of a loss to the girl who won the title – Plano West’s Leilani Hernandez – she came away in third place, ending her time as a Cowgirl as one of the best of the best.
“I had no idea,” Massaviol said. “I was a softball kid before this. I had been doing it since I was 8, so really it wasn’t even something that I thought about before. Freshman year when I signed up, I was like, ‘Oh.’ And then sophomore year I saw a different one of my teammates win state. That’s when it really hit me where I was like, ‘OK, this is what I want to be about.’”
