DENTON – Coppell senior Evan Caswell has put together some dominant performances but his effort last Saturday might have been his best run of the season.
Caswell bested the competition by more than 14 seconds at the Coach T Invitational to capture an individual title in cross country for the third time in 2020. He completed the 5,000-meter course at North Lakes Park in a time of 15:15.39.
Flower Mound junior Natalie Cook returned to the course Saturday after not competing the previous week and went on to win the girls’ varsity race by more than five seconds over Marcus junior Austin Owen. Cook clocked a time of 17:48.45, and Owen finished in 17:54.16.
The meet is named after longtime Marcus cross country/track and field coach Steve Telaneus, who passed away on April 30 at the age of 60.
One of the state’s most accomplished coaches between the two sports, Telaneus had coached in Lewisville ISD since 1983 – going on to become the lone head coach in Marcus cross country’s history and build it into one of the state’s elite.
Over the course of his career, Telaneus led the Marauders to four state championships in girls cross country – the most recent coming in 2015.
Coach T would have been proud of the performance last Saturday by his Marauders, who placed six runners in the top 25 – Owen, senior Greyson Gravitt (second, boys varsity, 15:29.42), senior Payton Evert (12th, girls varsity, 19:08.75), senior Aiden Lyons (22nd, boys varsity, 16:17.19), junior Jonathan Heath (23rd, boys varsity, 16:18.11) and sophomore Gabrielle Gilberti (24th, girls varsity, 19:41.85).
Coppell had four runners place in the top 20. In addition to Caswell’s first-place finish, sophomore Andrew Mullen placed 10th in 15:59.35, while senior Rith Bhattacharyya took 19th overall in 16:12.27. The Cowgirls were led by senior Chloe Hassman, a Penn commit, who finished seventh in the girls race in a time of 18:43.17.
Running against tough competition, including Southlake Carroll, the defending Class 6A state champion in both the boys and girls divisions, Flower Mound finished second as a team in both gender divisions. Coppell placed third in the boys division and sixth in the girls division. Host Marcus ran to bronze in girls competition and fourth in boys varsity. Hebron’s boys and girls both took fifth.
Cook’s performance set the tone for a solid outing for the Jaguars. Junior Virginia Knight placed 10th in a time of 19:02.87. Senior Miranda Vreeland clocked a time of 19:20.22, good for 16th overall. Senior Hannah McLaughlin finished 19th in 19:25.05.
On the boys’ side, Flower Mound had three runners place in the top 10. Jaguar junior Jacob Ricks ran to bronze in a time of 15:29.85. Sophomore Brayden Kennedy finished sixth in 15:44.47. Junior Quinn Hirniak took ninth in 15:57.67.
Hebron wasn’t without some solid individual performances of its own. The Hawks placed five runners in the top 25.
In girls varsity, senior Keaton Morrison ran to fourth in a time of 18:48.47, junior Jenna Kirby placed 13th in 19:12.02 and sophomore Lily Dunn was 25th in 19:43.44.
In the boys 5K, senior Jeriel Algerian-Marquez finish fourth overall in 15:37.4 and junior Anthony Navarro took 11th in 16:05.49.
Other results:
BOYS
Coppell – 30. Colin Proctor, senior, 16:30.87; Vedant Bhattacharyya, sophomore, 16:42.67; 43. Blain Warner, sophomore, 16:58.43; 45. Kavin Chengavarayan, sophomore, 17:07.07; 53. Karthikeyan Parthipan, sophomore, 17:20.88; 56. Cameron Churchill, sophomore, 17:26.56; 62. Ashan Habeeb, sophomore, 17:45.03
Flower Mound – 26. Tyler Nedrow, sophomore, 16:24.48; 27. Joseph Kelsey, senior, 16:27.74; 36. Patrick Thurmond, junior, 16:43.88; 38. Kolby Dax, junior, 16:47.18; 51. Asher Leslie, junior, 17:16.25; 57. Jared Dasher, senior, 17:28.24; 58. Luke Price, junior, 17:29.49
Hebron – 28. Ryan McKee, sophomore, 16:28.89; 41. Dylan Boggan, sophomore, 16:55.89; 52. Robert Bragalone, senior, 17:19.49; 63. Graham Hartley, sophomore, 17:45.93
Marcus – 33. Colten Castaneda, senior, 16:42.34; 34. Kyle Porter, senior, 16:42.41; 59. Nicholas Anderson, sophomore, 17:29.8; 64. Ethan Contreras, sophomore, 17:55.25; 65. Jacob Kelley, senior, 18:04.84; 66. Anderson Wood, senior, 18:04.89
GIRLS
Coppell – 30. Alexa Turati, freshman, 19:54.01; 32. Morgan Colon, senior, 19:59.27; 39. Natalie Fleming, senior, 20:22.04; 42. Louisa Ehinger, sophomore, 20:33.33; 46. Hanna Noyola, freshman, 20:37.72; 49. Reezon Eke, senior, 20:46.81; 52. Avery Hancock, junior, 20:50.42; 67. Elizabeth Walker, sophomore, 22:19.41; 68. Zoebella Madison, junior, 22:37.51
Flower Mound – 37. Abbey Coberly, sophomore, 20:13.37; 48. Natalie Yook, senior, 20:46.14; 51. Audrey Elggren, freshman, 20:49.01; 53. Kylie Brown, freshman, 20:53.45; 64. Allie Lyda, senior, 21:25.3
Hebron – 29. Natalie Tomancak, junior, 19:50.35; 47. Grace Jiranek, sophomore, 20:40.99; 61. Hannah Lewis, junior, 21:14.32; 63. Emily Price, senior, 21:23.09
Marcus – 36. Katelynn Johnson, sophomore, 20:09.4; 40. Abigail Evans, sophomore, 20:22.91; 41. Katie Gilberti, sophomore, 20:24.46; 50. Raquel Susko, sophomore, 20:47.59; 57. Mallory Embry, sophomore, 21:02.43; 58. Hayden Rayburn, junior, 21:02.77
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.