Ever since Dafne Mercado splashed onto the prep softball scene as a freshman, all the standout third baseman and catcher has done is provide a steady bat in the lineup for a Coppell team that qualified for the playoffs each of her first two seasons. She had the Cowgirls poised to make another run this past spring before the coronavirus pandemic halted those plans.
Mercado is taking that consistency to the next level as she committed to play softball for NJCAA powerhouse Tyler Junior College on Wednesday.
"What I liked about the softball program at Tyler Junior College is the competition," she said. "They play a high level of softball. What I want to do is to go play really good softball and compete and hopefully play [Division I]. Hopefully they'll get me ready. And I really like the coaching. They make me feel like at home."
Mercado started at third base as a freshman and went on to finish with a batting average of .306 with nine runs batted in as the Cowgirls finished undefeated in district play and finished with an overall record of 25-7. Her offensive output shot up after her move to catcher her sophomore season, when she posted a .414 average to accompany 36 hits in 30 games, 26 RBIs and 19 runs.
Coppell has a record of 57-23 in Mercado’s first three seasons in a Cowgirl uniform, which included a mark of 11-6 this past spring before the pandemic shut down their season after only one district game.
That success mirrors that of Mercado’s future home.
Prior to 2020, Tyler Junior College recorded at least 50 wins in each of the previous four seasons and was an annual participant in the NJCAA Division I National Softball Tournament in St. George, Utah. The Apache stormed out to a record of 21-3 this past spring before COVID-19 shut down the sports world in March.
Mercado met Tyler Junior College head coach Eric Henderson, who just completed his first season as head coach, at a summer tournament that her club team, American Freedom, was competing in.
"I liked his personality and we joked around a lot, which is big for me, because I like to goof around a lot,” Mercado said. “I always like to have somebody to make me laugh and put a smile on my face."
As for American Freedom, the softball team has performed very well this summer, which includes two first-place finishes, one of which the squad hit 20 home runs, as well as a runner-up placing in another event.
“We’re doing really good,” Mercado said. “We’re really making a name for ourselves.”
When it comes time for her to backstop Coppell’s pitching staff for the 2021 spring prep season, her expectation is for the Cowgirls to compete for yet another postseason berth in the Class 6A playoffs.
"I think we have a really good group of girls,” Mercado said. “If we have good energy early in the games, we should have solid offense and solid defense."
Dafne is the daughter of Jamie and Maribel Mercado.
